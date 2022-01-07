Hill City boys shut out Edgemont in 2nd quarter en route to 1st win of season

HILL CITY — Laramie Harvey said his squad began talking to each other and increasing the pressure.

Following Friday night’s first quarter that ended at a four-point margin, Hill City’s head boys basketball coach watched from the sidelines as the Rangers surged and held Edgemont scoreless in the second, outscoring the Moguls 14-0 and using a 22-0 run to earn a 59-41 victory and pick up their maiden win of the season.

“I’m just hoping we can build on it,” Harvey said. “We had a little better ball movement tonight then we’ve had in previous games. Hopefully we continue to build on that; not settling for the first shot and trying to go inside-out.”

Devin Buehler collected a game-high 19 points and added 15 rebounds for Hill City (1-4), while Kobe Main came off the bench and tallied 13 points, all in the second half.

Kolton Darrow paced Edgemont (0-7) with 14 points, and Braden Peterson chipped in 10.

“We’re all excited. We’re trying to have a good season this year,” Buehler said. “This is a building step, and we just want to keep improving after this. We’ve just got to keep ball movement up, and if we play as a team we can win games.”

Buehler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and notched 10 of his team’s first 16 points as the Rangers built a double-digit lead early. The Moguls came back, however, as Darrow drilled a 3 and Peterson and Colton Gerard (four points) tallied layups on a 7-0 run to make it 16-12 after eight minutes.

Those points were the last Edgemont would see for nearly a quarter and a half as Hill City ramped up the pace with its second-quarter blanking. Levi Main (eight points) started off the run with a jumper and a corner 3 on back-to-back possessions, then Buehler laid in a fastbreak bucket off a steal before Erick Jorgensen (six points) unleashed a 3 from the top of the key before the buzzer to make it a 14-0 quarter and 30-12 ballgame at halftime.

“We finally started communicating a little bit and being more aggressive, and not being so passive,” Harvey said. “That was really the difference in the game, the second quarter, and we’d like to replicate that.”

The run flowed into the second half as Buehler hit a floater and a 3, and Levi Main drained his second shot from deep. Darrow ended the stretch with a jumper with 4:45 to play in the third quarter, and the Moguls started to get its offense going with 13 points in the frame, aided by seven straight points from Peterson.

But the Rangers had an answer every time, as Kobe Main ended the period with seven straight points, drilling a corner 3 in the waning seconds before stealing the ensuing inbounds pass and putting up a layup at the buzzer to make it a 49-25 contest.

Edgemont outscored Hill City 16-10 in the fourth quarter to make up some ground but was little threat to the Rangers.

“We’ve got a lot of good passers on this team and a lot of people who want to play,” Buehler said. “When you’ve got shooters and you’ve got passers out there, you can score easily.”

Hill City plays again Thursday on the road against Lead-Deadwood (1-6), while Edgemont travels south of the state line for a meeting with Sioux County High School (1-8) Saturday in Sioux County, Nebraska.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.