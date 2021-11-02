Hill City cruises into final round of Region 8A tournament with new coach

HILL CITY — Credit Renae Schneider for making the most of an unenviable debut.

Just days after being named head coach of the Hill City girls volleyball team, Schneider took the role of mentor as much as coach to guide the No. 2 Rangers into the playoffs on a positive note with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of No. Lead-Deadwood in their Region 8A first-round match Tuesday at the Hill City gymnasium.

The win vaults Hill City into a final-round against Belle Fourche on Thursday with a spot in the SoDak 16 on the line. More importantly, Schneider helped guide a Rangers team reeling from the sudden resignation of its head coach and the loss of two teammates in October, and get the girls’ collective feet back underneath them.

“They just needed to get back to playing and having fun,” said Schneider, who coached at Custer for 10 years and has also worked as a volleyball referee. “They have the fundamentals. They just needed some tweaking, and that is still ongoing. But really, they needed to just relax and play.”

Not that the No. 7 Golddiggers didn’t push the Rangers at times.

Lead-Deadwood crept out to an early 7-4 lead when outside hitter Jayna Prince served an ace. It was just the start Golddiggers head coach Kim Hansen was looking for from her team.

“We knew what was ahead of us,” Hansen said. “When you're the underdog, the only thing you can do is just try to create some chaos on the other side of the net. And I think at times we did a really good job.”

Hill City got back-to-back kills from junior Karsen Kirsch, which seemed to get the Rangers’ attack on track. Up 10-9, Hill City closed the first set with a 15-3 run, much of it with eighth-grader Grace Peckosh serving.

That strong closing run carried over into the second set. Hill City sped up its offense, got timely hitting from Whitney Edwards, Marie Peckosh and Cassidy Moody, and continued strong serving by Grace Peckosh, Riley Weise and Anna Dean to a quick 25-9 win.

“We needed to run a faster offense,” Schneider said. “We told them, don't be scared to make a mistake. It's O.K. Everybody's going to make a mistake. Just go hard, swing hard.

They’re good servers. They're able to read and adjust, then they'd go after them. They're smart. They know where to serve. Um, and they're good services.”

The Golddiggers fought in the third set to extend the match, scratching back from a 4-1 deficit to trail 11-10 midway through the set. Problem being, each time Lead-Deadwood got a little momentum from a big point, they’d offset it with a service or hitting error.

“These are high school girls. Sometimes, they don't even know what the score is,” Hansen said. “That's good and bad. It's good because they're playing loose, but also you have to know when you've got to put that ball in bounds.”

Another strong run by the Rangers – this one a 13-2 scoring burst – lifted Hill City to the sweep and a berth in the Region 8A semifinals. Belle Fourche (26-8) advanced to the semifinals by beating Custer in its quarterfinal match.

The Rangers (24-7) handed the Broncs a 17-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 defeat in their regular-season finale on Oct. 26. Schneider said she’ll take a more active coaching role to prepare her team for Thursday’s match.

“I wasn't here last week when they played Belle,” Schneider said. “But I watched that game tape today. We have notes, what we'll take to practice tomorrow. We'll come in with a different game plan.”

Thursday’s match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at the Hill City gymnasium.

