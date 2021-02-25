Hill City girls battle past Lakota Tech for SoDak 16 berth

With players on the floor in a fight for a loose ball, Hill City’s Kadyn Comer tried to beat the referees by calling a timeout while teammate Macey Wathen held possession with 40.1 seconds left in a four-point contest against Lakota Tech.
Unsuccessful on the attempt as officials signaled jump ball, the senior guard threw her hands into the air, livid with the call she positively knew came after hers.
Comer didn’t let it steep, however, pick-pocketing the ball on the ensuing inbounds and taking off up the court in her bright yellow sneakers. After she was shoved into the wall following a hard foul on her fastbreak layup, she sank two clutch free throws to give the Rangers a six-point advantage with 30.4 ticks remaining.
“Yes and no,” said Comer, when asked if she thought her free throws sealed the game. “Yes because I was like O.K., we have a pretty nice lead, so if they make a 3 we won’t be absolutely doomed, but No because I was like, 'It doesn’t matter what the score is, I just have to play hard through the end.”
The shots at the line wound up going a long way, as the Rangers fended off a last-ditch attempt by the Tatanka to pull out a 50-45 victory Thursday in the final round of the Region 7A/8A Tournament, and secure a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.
“It was a good team effort from everybody who played,” Rangers head coach Wade Ginsbach said. “(Lakota Tech) is a tough team; they scrap and they beat you in different ways, so I’m proud of the way we all just came together and finished the game.”
Comer finished with just four points, all on free throws, while Whitney Edwards earned the big performance by recording a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Hill City (16-4). Abby Siemonsma tallied a game-high 15 points off four 3-pointers, and Hailey Wathen chipped in eight points.
Shaylia Bravo scored a team-high 14 points and added seven rebounds for Lakota Tech (11-6), while Tawny Rodriguez notched eight points.
The Tatanka opened the game with the physical edge, as Rodriguez picked up back-to-back 3-point plays on her squad’s first two possessions, which came before and after an Allison Clemetson corner 3 to get the Rangers on the board. Tobi Carlow also drilled a 3 for Lakota Tech and Bravo laid in a bucket through contact before Hailey Wathen tossed up a putback while falling to the floor and scored the basket in the first quarter, which the Tatanka led 17-11 at its conclusion.
Three straight fouls in the opening minutes of the second frame sent the Rangers to the free-throw line for three straight one-and-ones, which all missed on the first attempts. Bravo’s bucket on the next possession gave Lakota Tech its largest lead of the night up 21-15.
Siemonsma’s corner 3 got Hill City back on track, and with 2:24 to play in the first half, Hailey Wathen’s layup turned the lead over the Rangers, now ahead 24-23. Siemonsma then answered a Chancey Witt 3-pointer for the Tatanka with another one of her own from the corner, off a dish from Macey Wathen while leaping out of bound, and went 2-for-2 at the line in the waning seconds of the period to give Hill City a 29-28 advantage at intermission.
“We knew they like to get in the lane and throw up shots, and get a bunch of offensive rebounds,” Ginsbach said. “We were going to settle for that as long as it was contested, and then we just had to limit their second-chance shots.”
That strategy worked as Lakota Tech was held to just four points in the third quarter. Hill City, meanwhile, tallied seven in the frame thanks in part to a baseline layup by Edwards and another corner 3 from Siemonsma, as the Rangers took a 37-32 advantage into the fourth.
Edwards and Siemonsma notched a layup and a 3, respectively, to help stretch Hill City’s lead to double digits, 47-36, with 4:32 remaining in regulation. Three free throws, an offensive rebound and bucket from Rodriguez and a Taylor Byerley layup cut the Tatanka’s deficit to four with 1:17 to play.
Then came Comer’s steal and free throws to move it back to a six-point contest. Bravo scored one final time with 23.4 seconds left, but a free throw from Comer and stout defense by the Rangers sealed the win.
Hill City will compete in the SoDak 16, with a berth in the state tournament on the line, March 4.
“It feels great,” Comer said. “We have to focus, practice really hard this next week and go into SoDak confident and ready to play.”