Hill City girls battle past Lakota Tech for SoDak 16 berth

Siemonsma’s corner 3 got Hill City back on track, and with 2:24 to play in the first half, Hailey Wathen’s layup turned the lead over the Rangers, now ahead 24-23. Siemonsma then answered a Chancey Witt 3-pointer for the Tatanka with another one of her own from the corner, off a dish from Macey Wathen while leaping out of bound, and went 2-for-2 at the line in the waning seconds of the period to give Hill City a 29-28 advantage at intermission.

“We knew they like to get in the lane and throw up shots, and get a bunch of offensive rebounds,” Ginsbach said. “We were going to settle for that as long as it was contested, and then we just had to limit their second-chance shots.”

That strategy worked as Lakota Tech was held to just four points in the third quarter. Hill City, meanwhile, tallied seven in the frame thanks in part to a baseline layup by Edwards and another corner 3 from Siemonsma, as the Rangers took a 37-32 advantage into the fourth.

Edwards and Siemonsma notched a layup and a 3, respectively, to help stretch Hill City’s lead to double digits, 47-36, with 4:32 remaining in regulation. Three free throws, an offensive rebound and bucket from Rodriguez and a Taylor Byerley layup cut the Tatanka’s deficit to four with 1:17 to play.