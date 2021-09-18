Hill City girls dominate Lyman Invite

The Hill City girls’ cross-country team took the top three spots at the Lyman Raider Nation Invitational from Medicine Creek Golf Course on Saturday.
Abby Cutler led the Raiders in first place with a time of 19 minutes and 38.75 seconds, while Nancy Falkenberg was second in 20:06.12 and Jazzla Hutto rounded out the top three in 20:16.30.
Jolie Dugan of Jones County was fourth in 20:21.86 and Lille Ross of Hill City took fifth in 20:29.13.
On the boys’ side, Kade Watson of Winner finished first in 16:57.75.
The Rangers held the next three spots, including Luke Rupert (17:28.54), Tate Grabow (17:30.98) and Leighton Aves (17:45.87).
Winner’s Joseph Laprath closed out the top five in 18:04.38.
Spearfish competes in Clyde Cotton Invite
The Spartans traveled to the Clyde Cotton Invitational in Huron on Saturday.
The Spearfish boys finished in seventh place with a score of 161, while the girls took 10th place with 244.
Brandon Valley led the girls race with 72, Sioux Falls Lincoln was second with 79 and Sioux Falls O’Gorman took third with 83.
Alea Hardie of O’Gorman was first in 17 minutes, 59.09 seconds, while Isaac Develaar of Sioux Falls Christian topped the boys’ 5k in 16:17.86.
Keenan Urdiales led Spearfish with a second-place finish (16:20.53) and Peyton VanDeest took sixth in the girls 5k (19:16.81).
Volleyball
Douglas splits at Spearfish triangular
The Spartans and Patriots competed in a pair of matches at the Spearfish Triangular on Saturday.
Douglas split its matches, defeating Spearfish 25-22, 25-22 and 25-23, before losing a 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-14) decision to Mitchell.
Mitchell dropped the Spartans in the other match in straight sets (25-10, 25-14 and 25-20).
Douglas (2-8) will play at Red Cloud on Tuesday, while Spearfish (2-9) is at Sturgis.
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Cavaliers earned a straight set victory over the Raiders on Saturday.
Jefferson kicked off the match with a 26-24 win, took the second set 25-21 and closed it out with a 25-12 third.
Ella Kvernmo led the Cavs with nine kills, Cora Hoekstrad had 24 digs and Averi Schmitt finished with 16 assists.
Rapid City Stevens (6-7) will play Rapid City Central on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Stevens sweeps second day of Burt Elliot Extravaganza
The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team swept the competition for the second day in a row at the 25th Annual Burt Elliot Extravaganza Saturday in Aberdeen.
The Raiders defeated Milbank 9-0, before closing out the day with a 9-0 victory over Huron.
Ali Scott earned her 100th singles win with a 10-2 victory over Huron’s Anne Claire Rubish in Flight 1.
Scott also defeated Milbank’s Hattie Mullenbock 10-1.
Rapid City Stevens (20-0) will play St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Central drops two in Aberdeen
Rapid City Central lost a pair of matches to close out the second day of the Burt Elliot Extravaganza on Saturday.
The Cobblers kicked off the day with a 9-0 loss to Huron, followed by a 9-0 loss to Watertown.
Rapid City Central (7-24) will host a dual with Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 9, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Scoopers cruised to a win over the Bison Saturday in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis (3-7-1) will play Spearfish on Tuesday, while Hot Springs (0-5) takes on Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
Cheer/Dance
STM/Douglas lead Douglas Invite
The St. Thomas More/Douglas cheer and dance squad took the top spot in three events at the Douglas Invitational on Saturday.
The Cavaliers/Patriots finished as grand champion with 424.5, took the top spot in jazz (205) and finished first in pom with 219.5.
Hot Springs was first in hip hop with 171.5 and Douglas finished in the top spot in cheer with 183.
Football
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 56, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Rough Riders had no trouble getting passed Rapid City Central Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Cobblers (1-3) will play at Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday.