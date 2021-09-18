Hill City girls dominate Lyman Invite

The Hill City girls’ cross-country team took the top three spots at the Lyman Raider Nation Invitational from Medicine Creek Golf Course on Saturday.

Abby Cutler led the Raiders in first place with a time of 19 minutes and 38.75 seconds, while Nancy Falkenberg was second in 20:06.12 and Jazzla Hutto rounded out the top three in 20:16.30.

Jolie Dugan of Jones County was fourth in 20:21.86 and Lille Ross of Hill City took fifth in 20:29.13.

On the boys’ side, Kade Watson of Winner finished first in 16:57.75.

The Rangers held the next three spots, including Luke Rupert (17:28.54), Tate Grabow (17:30.98) and Leighton Aves (17:45.87).

Winner’s Joseph Laprath closed out the top five in 18:04.38.

Spearfish competes in Clyde Cotton Invite

The Spartans traveled to the Clyde Cotton Invitational in Huron on Saturday.

The Spearfish boys finished in seventh place with a score of 161, while the girls took 10th place with 244.

Brandon Valley led the girls race with 72, Sioux Falls Lincoln was second with 79 and Sioux Falls O’Gorman took third with 83.