Hill City girls fend off Sturgis' comeback; Ranger boys roll past Scoopers

The Hill City girls' basketball team saw its lead dwindle from 16 points to just four with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's home contest against Sturgis.
The Rangers didn't panic, however, and responded with seven straight points off of three baskets, all headlined by Macey Wathen and her trio of assists.
The Scoopers had no answer, draining four consecutive free throws but being unable to get back within striking distance as Hill City went on to grab a 61-48 win and claim its sixth victory over its last seven games.
"We kept fighting and we played well, as well as we expected compared to our last game," Rangers head coach Wade Ginsbach said. "We're a work in progress, and I'm proud of the way our girls played."
Hailey Wathen and Whitney Edwards led Hill City (8-3) with 16 points each, while Hailey Wathen picked up four steals and Edwards earned 12 of her points in the second half. Kadyn Comer tacked on eight points and three steals, while Macey Wathen ended with seven points.
Reese Ludwick scored a team-high nine points and hauled in eight rebounds for Sturigs (5-7), which has lost three out of its last four. Lexi Long chipped in eight points, while Payton Hedderman and Megan Petrocco collected seven points each.
The Scoopers jumped out to an early 11-5 lead thanks to two 3-pointers from Long and Hedderman. The Rangers came alive in the closing minutes of the first quarter as Abby Siemonsma hit a 3 as part of a 7-0 run to pull ahead 12-11.
That run extended into the second quarter as Macey Wathen drilled a 3 to open the frame. Then later, up 17-15, Hill City strung together a 14-0 run off a Maggie Taylor 3, a Comer steal and bucket and seven free throws to make it a 31-19 contest at halftime.
“We just had to have more confidence in our play,” Hailey Wathen said. “More confidence in each other and just be more aggressive down low on offense, and on defense too.”
Down by 16 early in the third quarter, Sturgis started to climb back. Petrocco hit a shot from deep to begin the push, and Kaylee Whatley stole a pass and scored a basket before Ludwick’s 3-pointer cut the Scoopers’ deficit to seven, 37-30, with 3:17 to play in the frame.
Edwards responded with a turnaround jump shot and then answered Long’s 3-point play with a 3-point play of her own as the Rangers stretched their advantage back out to 44-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hedderman followed up a teammate’s 3 with her own bucket, and after Hill City missed the front end of a one-and-one, Sawyer Dennis went one-for-two at the line to put Sturgis’ deficit at four, 46-42, with 5:54 remaining in regulation.
“They came out really hard and they were just better than us for that little bit, but we kept calm and we knew that we could win,” Hailey Wathen said. “We knew we couldn't freak out because we knew they were coming up, so we just had to relax and know that we could do what we've been doing."
The Scoopers failed to get any closer, as Macey Wathen swung passes to Hailey Wathen, Siemonsma and Edwards, who all converted on their field-goal attempts on three straight possessions to make it 53-42 with 4:34 left. Ludwick and Long both made two free throws to put it back to a single-digit contest, but Edwards made a shot and the Rangers scored six consecutive points off four free throws to close out the victory.
“We played smart when we needed to, we made big baskets when we needed to,” Ginsbach said. “Their zone gave us some trouble, and they're well-coached, so I'm glad that we came out and played well.”
Hill City travels to Kadoka Area on Saturday, while Sturgis hosts St. Thomas More on Thursday.
HILL CITY BOYS 64, STURGIS 41
The Hill City boys' basketball team used a dominant second quarter to build a sizable lead on Sturgis, and continued that trend in the second half as the Rangers rolled past the Scoopers.
Kobe Main scored a game-high 22 points for Hill City (5-6), while Grant Sullivan tallied 14 points and Willy Walther added 10. Dysen Peterson led Sturgis (1-11) with eight points, while Owen Cass, Jake Viem and Carson Pankratz chipped in six points apiece.
“It was big because it's a big improvement over our last game, especially on the defensive end,” Hill City head coach Nate Bayne said. “I'm just seeing guys doing the right things, staying on the same page, so that was the biggest thing.”
Sullivan notched his squad’s first seven points as the Rangers went ahead 12-6 in the opening frame. Teammate Jovani Sanchez and the Scoopers’ Cass then traded 3-pointers before Main floated a perimeter jump shot at the first-quarter buzzer and banked in a bucket.
Walther’s layup in transition off a pass from Sullivan gave Hill City a double-digit advantage to begin the second frame. His shot, as well as Main’s buzzer-beater, were the start of a 15-0 run that Sullivan capped off with a 3-pointer to extend the Rangers lead to 21. Sturgis was held scoreless through all but the final minute of the period as Pankratz tallied an easy layup under the hoop with 52 seconds to play.
Main’s fastbreak bucket in the closing seconds made it 34-11 at halftime.
“There's a lot better talking,” Bayne said of his team’s defensive improvements. “Just knowing where we are when we talk as a group, and rebounding.”
The Rangers continued through the third quarter with a more than 20-point advantage. They eventually reached a 30-point lead thanks to a 9-0 run in the fourth and a 4-point play from Main after he was fouled hitting a 3-pointer, and drained the and-one. Main scored 14 of his points in the second half and 10 in the final frame.
With subs in the game, the Scoopers decreased their deficit to 23 before the last horn.
“It's a step in the right direction. We've got another tough challenge against Wall on Thursday,” Bayne said. “It's a good day but it's just the one day, so onto Wall.”
Hill City will play the Eagles on the road Thursday, while Sturgis travels to Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.