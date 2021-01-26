Hill City girls fend off Sturgis' comeback; Ranger boys roll past Scoopers

“They came out really hard and they were just better than us for that little bit, but we kept calm and we knew that we could win,” Hailey Wathen said. “We knew we couldn't freak out because we knew they were coming up, so we just had to relax and know that we could do what we've been doing."

The Scoopers failed to get any closer, as Macey Wathen swung passes to Hailey Wathen, Siemonsma and Edwards, who all converted on their field-goal attempts on three straight possessions to make it 53-42 with 4:34 left. Ludwick and Long both made two free throws to put it back to a single-digit contest, but Edwards made a shot and the Rangers scored six consecutive points off four free throws to close out the victory.

“We played smart when we needed to, we made big baskets when we needed to,” Ginsbach said. “Their zone gave us some trouble, and they're well-coached, so I'm glad that we came out and played well.”

Hill City travels to Kadoka Area on Saturday, while Sturgis hosts St. Thomas More on Thursday.

HILL CITY BOYS 64, STURGIS 41