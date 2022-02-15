Hill City girls fight off Custer in another thriller

CUSTER — Whitney Edwards had the decisive play in a game that otherwise couldn’t be decided.

With time winding down on the shot clock and the Hill City girls basketball team clinging to a three-point lead in the final minute of regulation, Edwards, who had taken charge at several earlier points of the contest to quell Custer runs and pull her squad back out in front, did so once more by driving the lane and sinking a bucket through contact to beat the buzzer.

“I’m glad God helped that one roll in tonight,” the senior forward said afterward, chuckling.

The Wildcats had their chance to equalize, hitting a layup with 25.5 seconds left to cut their deficit back to three, then getting the ball back after forcing a five-second violation, but their game-tying 3-point attempt from the corner with nine seconds to play clanged off the far side of the rim.

Following missed free throws after an offensive rebound and shooting foul, Maggie Taylor snagged the final defensive board to secure a 44-41 victory for the Rangers in a rematch of last month’s meeting and a likely preview of next week’s Region 8A Tournament first round.

“We figured out that, if we run things with a purpose then good things happen,” Hill City head coach Wade Gindbach said. “I think sometimes we get away from that, but in the third quarter we went on a little run where things started to feel good.”

Edwards finished with a game-high 18 points for the Rangers (12-7), while Lillie Ross added nine points and Maggie Taylor hauled in 10 rebounds along with five points. Allyson Cass paced the Wildcats (10-9) with 14 points, while Josey Wahlstrom collected eight points and eight boards.

“With these physical games, you just have to keep your composure,” Edwards said. “That’s what we focus on, because it’s easy to freak out and throw the ball away when they’re up on you.”

With such equally matched teams, every player seemingly having a physically-mirrored counterpart, neither was able to build a lead of more than six, which came as advertised following the first installment of the series back on Jan. 28 when Custer eked out a 48-47 win.

That six-point lead came in the first quarter when Ross hit an open layup on a backdoor pass from Abby Siemonsma before Siemonsma knocked down a mid-range jump shot on a 6-0 run for a 13-7 advantage.

The Wildcats came right back, starting the second frame with a 3-point play from Wahlstrom. Cass then tallied back-to-back buckets, the first off an offensive rebound, to cap off a 9-2 run to grab her squad’s first lead since the opening minute, 16-15 with 3:45 to play in the first half.

Ramsey Karim followed with a 3 to make it a four-point advantage for Custer, but Edwards stepped up and scored six straight points off a 3 and a 3-point play, which was answered by a shot from beyond the arc by Cass for a 22-21 lead.

Ross sank a trio of free throws to give Hill City a 23-22 advantage at halftime.

"Ginsbach always says basketball is a game of runs,” Edwards said. “So whenever they did theirs it was just about limiting their runs and then building on ours.”

The Wildcats built their largest lead of the night with a 8-3 run in the third quarter, but Edwards again answered with two shots from deep on an 8-0 run to pull Hill City ahead 34-31 inside three minutes remaining in the period.

At 36-36 in the fourth, the Rangers built their first four-point lead thanks to a floater from Siemonsma, but they couldn’t extend it as a shot clock violation on their next possession and a bucket from Kellyn Kortemeyer cut it back to a two-point affair.

Anna Dean hit a big layup for Hill City with 1:25 to play after grabbing her own rebound, and Bailey Cass responded by going 1-for-2 at the line with 1:09 left to make it 42-39 before Edwards came through in the clutch one final time, taking a bounce pass at the top of the key, driving through two defenders and kissing a layup off the glass despite the foul to re-extend the Ranger’s lead to four.

“It’s a confidence thing there,” Ginsbach said. “She’s been playing varsity for five years and it's something she has confidence in doing. At the end of the day, if you take the shot that’s best for the team, there’s not much more you can ask for.”

Custer and Hill City sit at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the Region 8A standings. With the other members of their region having all but locked up their spots, the two Black Hills Conference foes will likely meet for a rubber match in the opening round of the regional tournament Tuesday.

“It’s going to be close. That’s all we know,” Ginsbach said. “If we don’t come focused, it’s going to go the other way, so we have to make sure we take care of the game in front of us and focus on what we did well and try to emphasize that.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

