Hill City girls finish regular season with 3rd straight win

The first quarter proved to be a competitive start as the two squads traded baskets through the early going, exchanging leads half a dozen times and tying the contest on three occasions. A 3-pointer by Nora Dinger on an assist from Sierra Hilgenkamp gave Wall (14-6) an 11-9 advantage before Hill City (15-4) notched back-to-back field goals on a 3 from Wathen and a layup by Edward to pull ahead 14-11 after one.

The Rangers carried that early momentum into the second quarter by opening the frame with six straight points, including a 3-pointer by Siemonsma and a basket from Maggie Taylor off an offensive rebound. Edwards later followed a Siemonsma floater with a wide open layup to extend Hill City’s lead to double digits, 25-15, with 2:01 to play in the first half.

Ava Dinger tallied two points for the Lady Eagles before Searra-Sioux Deutscher drilled a buzzer-beating jump shot to close out the second quarter and cut Wall’s deficit to six, 25-19, at halftime.

Ginsbach said part of his game plan was focused on team defense.

“We try to keep them out of the lane as much as we can, but (Wall) is pretty decent,” he said. “They can attack the rim a little bit, and we really tried to pressure their guards and not make it so easy to throw it down to the post.”