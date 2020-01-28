Hill City girls run past Sturgis

The Hill City girls' basketball team bounced back from a loss last week as it cruised to a win a big 58-32 win over Sturgis Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Hill City jumped ahead early, carried a 36-17 lead into the half and put the game away.
Hailey Wathen paced the Rangers with 16 points, followed by Whitney Edwards, who added 11 points.
Kaylee Whatley led the way for the Scoopers with 11 points.
Hill City (11-3) will host Newell Feb. 6, while Sturgis (2-9) travel to St. Thomas More on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
PINE RIDGE 86, LITTLE WOUND 59: The Thorpes got 38 points from Charles Schrader Jr. and ran past the Mustangs Tuesday night in Pine Ridge.
Schrader hit nine 3-poiinters, including six in the first half, and finished with six rebounds and six assists. Shelby Steele-Tymes finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Thorpes and Mankato LeBeau grabbed 14 rebounds.
Troy Yellow Boy led Little Wound with 16 points.
Pine Ridge, 8-3, hosts White River Friday while Little Wound, 5-5, hosts Bennett County Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 83, LEAD-DEADWOOD 32: The Broncs used big second and third quarter runs to drop Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.
Belle Fourche led 16-10 at the end of the first, before outscoring the Golddiggers 23-8 in the second and 21-8 in the third.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 22 points, Aiden Giffin chipped in with 20 points and Lan Fuhrer finished with 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Jordy Stulken paced Lead-Deadwood with 12 points.
Belle Fourche (9-5) is at Harding County on Friday, while the Golddiggers (4-10) host Red Cloud on Saturday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 57, NEWELL 40: The Tigers snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Newell on Tuesday.
Conner Knuppe and Dusty Merchen led New Underwood with 17 points apiece.
Meanwhile, Huttson Weeldreyer and John Jackson finished with 10 points each for the Irrigators.
The Tigers (6-6) host Lyman Friday, before traveling to Harding County on Saturday.
Newell (2-10) is back in action Friday when it hosts Faith.
TODD COUNTY 73, WINNERS 60: The Falcons used a big second half to stop the Warriors Tuesday night in Mission.
Winner led 40-27 at halftime, but Todd County outscored th eWarriors 46-20 in the second half.
Ashaun Roach-Valandra led the Falcons with 22 points, while Bryce hammer and Jalen Bear Robe both scored 13 points.
No results were made available for winner.
Todd County, 6-7, hosts McLaughlin Friday, while Winner, 7-4, is at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Friday.
STURGIS 72, HILL CITY 32: The Scoopers opened a big lead early and ran past the Rangers Tuesday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 4-7, is at St. Thomas More Thursday and Hill City, 2-12, hosts Wall Thursday.