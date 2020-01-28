Hill City girls run past Sturgis

Belle Fourche led 16-10 at the end of the first, before outscoring the Golddiggers 23-8 in the second and 21-8 in the third.

Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 22 points, Aiden Giffin chipped in with 20 points and Lan Fuhrer finished with 10.

Jordy Stulken paced Lead-Deadwood with 12 points.

Belle Fourche (9-5) is at Harding County on Friday, while the Golddiggers (4-10) host Red Cloud on Saturday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 57, NEWELL 40: The Tigers snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Newell on Tuesday.

Conner Knuppe and Dusty Merchen led New Underwood with 17 points apiece.

Meanwhile, Huttson Weeldreyer and John Jackson finished with 10 points each for the Irrigators.

The Tigers (6-6) host Lyman Friday, before traveling to Harding County on Saturday.

Newell (2-10) is back in action Friday when it hosts Faith.

TODD COUNTY 73, WINNERS 60: The Falcons used a big second half to stop the Warriors Tuesday night in Mission.

Winner led 40-27 at halftime, but Todd County outscored th eWarriors 46-20 in the second half.