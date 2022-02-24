Hill City girls win final battle against Custer in 8A first round

HILL CITY — A gripping battle between the Hill City and Custer girls basketball teams was never in doubt, and Thursday’s playoff meeting only fueled the fire.

After the Black Hills Conference foes split their two regular-season matchups, both decided by less than five points, few were surprised when their Region 8A first-round game was a two-point contest entering the fourth quarter.

The No. 4 Rangers had just taken the lead, their first since the opening quarter, meaning it was their turn to fend off their rivals.

“Our girls are never out of it, and they know they’re never out of it,” Hill City head coach Wade Ginsbach said. “We knew it was going to be a fight to the end.”

They did just that, grabbing several key steals, hitting clutch buckets down the stretch and having just enough to knock off the No. 5 Wildcats 50-46 on Coach Gins Court and advance to face top-seeded St. Thomas More Saturday for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

“We wanted this really bad, and we just had fun,” sophomore forward Maggie Taylor said. “We came ready to play and were just determined to win, and that’s what we did.”

Taylor recorded a double-double for Hill City (13-8) with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Abby Siemonsma tallied 12 points and four assists and Whitney Edwards chipped in 10 points and four steals.

Josey Wahlstrom paced Custer (11-10) with 12 points and dished out four assists, while Allyson Cass picked up 10 points and five steals.

“They made their shots. Kudos to them. They knocked some down, we missed some,” Custer head coach Tobey Cass said. “We missed a couple defensive assignments and then we had some turnovers.”

The Wildcats held the lead for the majority of the contest, pulling ahead 16-11 on an 8-2 run in the first quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from Ramsey Karim, who also beat the first-quarter buzzer with a shot from deep to enter the second up 21-17.

They weren’t able to build on it, however, as five points from Taylor via midrange jumper and a 3-point play kept it close.

Siemonsma’s coast-to-coast layup in the final seconds of the first half cut the Rangers’ deficit to one possession, 27-24, at halftime.

Hill City swung momentum its way in the latter stages of the third quarter. Siemonsma drilled a 3 before stealing the ball on the ensuing possession and converting a fastbreak go-ahead layup. Edwards tallied two points when she knocked down a close-range bucket after Siemonsma leapt out of bounds to keep the ball in place and dished a pass to her, and Taylor went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to cap off a 10-2 run and give the Rangers a 41-39 entering the fourth.

Custer tied it up twice in the final frame, the second coming on a layup through contact by Cass to level the game at 43-43 with 4:53 to play.

Edwards responded with a basket from inside the paint and Siemonsma knocked down a clutch 3 from the top of the key with 3:17 left to extend Hill City’s lead to 48-43.

Wahlstrom and Cass picked up three points on free throws to cut it back to two with 1:13 remaining before a big-time bucket by Edwards stretched it back out to two possessions. Anna Dean helped salt away the win with a steal on the Rangers’ offensive end, forcing the Wildcats to foul.

She missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but with less than 22 seconds to play, stout defense kept Custer from making inroads as it failed to find any more points.

“I think at the end we made some mistakes, but we were consistent all the way through. We played well. We had a lot of people contribute,” Ginsbach said. “We go seven (players) deep, and they’re in pretty good shape. They knew that they had it in them to play smart and still play hard.”

Hill City’s regional final against St. Thomas More (17-3), ranked third in the state in the latest media poll, is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday in Rapid City.

