Hill City, new coach punch ticket to SoDak 16

HILL CITY — In what might've been the first time in South Dakota history, Hill City completed a three-match sweep of Belle Fourche with a different head coach every time.

The Rangers won back in September with Lindsy Wathen as their leader. Soon after Wathen resigned, athletic director Wade Ginsbach led Hill City to a win over the Broncs as an interim, and Thursday night new coach Renae Schneider got her second win with a straight-sets sweep of Belle Fourche to lead the Rangers into the SoDak 16 where they will face Winner on a neutral court.

Schneider was pleased with her new team's performance Thursday.

"They played well," Schneider said. "Last time they played Belle Fourche they didn't close their blocks. Tonight, I think everybody saw what our middles are capable of doing. We are big and they're athletic and can block a lot of people."

The middles include a rotation of Maggie Taylor and Cassidy Moody - both 6-foot-2 - and Whitney Edwards.

Marie Peckosh also had a good outing as an outside hitter Thursday.

"It's hard to control a left-handed hitter on the outside," Schneider said. "Normally a left-handed hitter would be on the right side, but she is extremely smart in where she places the ball. They couldn't get a handle on her and our setter knew to feed her."

Setter Abby Siemonsma did more than just set for the big hitters in the middle and Peckosh and Karsen Kirsch on the outside. She made several smart plays, dumping the ball over the net early to get easy points, and also joined in on several blocks.

In the first set, it looked like the Broncs might follow the same pattern they did last week when they won the first set against the Rangers. But leading 19-15, a service error cost them a point and libero Anna Dean served the Rangers back into a tie. From the 22-22 deadlock, Marie Peckosh served out the set for Hill City in a 25-22 win.

The teams traded points again to begin the second set, but from a 9-9 tie, Kirsch served the Rangers into a lead. They made another run on Peckosh's serve to take a 21-14 lead. The Rangers finished the second set with a 25-18 victory.

The third set was all Hill City. They started with a lead and Dean served them to a 13-3 advantage. The Rangers put the match away with a 25-6 third set.

Schneider said she has a lot of confidence in her new team and they have already responded to her leadership.

"They trust me and it seems like whatever I tell him or implement, they'll listen," she said. "They have they put a lot of faith in me and I believe in them."

Hill City (25-7), now seeded No. 6 in the SoDak 16, will play again Tuesday night at a neutral site against No. 11 Winner (18-13).

