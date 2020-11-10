Hill City overpowers Clark/Willow Lake

"(St. Thomas More) was bigger than us at every position but our ball control was so good today," Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller said. "We were solid. From our serving to our hitting, we really spent the last two weeks on blocking. We came out this afternoon and put it all together. We have really good balance. We aren't flashy, we aren't real big, but we are solid."

Dakota Valley junior outside hitter Sophia Atchison led the sixth-seeded Panthers (15-5) with nine kills. Sophia Tuttle added seven kills and Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja Van Den Hul each had six kills. Logan Miller had 30 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 17 digs and Taylor Wilshire added 17. Tori Schulz had four block assists and Rosenquist had three.

"Dakota Valley is really good and they work together as a team," St. Thomas More coach Shannah Loeffen said. "They know what they are doing. Their setter (Logan Miller), she's really good and never gives away where she is going and that's really hard to adjust to. I think our mentality was not prepared for today."

Reese Ross had five kills and nine digs, with Haleigh Timmer adding five kills for STM. Sarah Matthes had eight assists, eight digs and four blocks. The Cavaliers season ended at 21-10.

Sioux City Journal sports editor Justin Rust contributed to this story.