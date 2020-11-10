Hill City overpowers Clark/Willow Lake

The Hill City volleyball team clinched a spot in the Class A state tournament by beating Clark/Willow Lake in straight sets in the SoDak 16 Tuesday evening in Hill City.
Hill City, the No. 2 seed, rolled to the 25-13, 25-18 and 25-13 win.
The Cyclones held an early 6-4 lead in the opening set before the Rangers took 21 of the next 30 points to grab the 12-point win.
Hill City led 19-12 in the second before letting its opponent back into the set with five straight points of their own, but finished off the set on a 6-2 run for a two-sets-to-none advantage.
The Rangers (26-2) finished off Clark/Willow Lake (15-10) with the 11-point third set win.
No other results were made available.
The Rangers, who were upset in the SoDak 16 last season, will face the No. 7 seed at the state tournament Thursday in Watertown at 6 p.m. Mountain time.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: For the ninth straight season, the Panthers will be at the Class A state volleyball tournament after sweeping St. Thomas More in impressive fashion in Tuesday afternoon's SoDak 16 match in North Sioux City, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-14.
Last season Dakota Valley finished as the state runner-up to Sioux Falls Christian.
"(St. Thomas More) was bigger than us at every position but our ball control was so good today," Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller said. "We were solid. From our serving to our hitting, we really spent the last two weeks on blocking. We came out this afternoon and put it all together. We have really good balance. We aren't flashy, we aren't real big, but we are solid."
Dakota Valley junior outside hitter Sophia Atchison led the sixth-seeded Panthers (15-5) with nine kills. Sophia Tuttle added seven kills and Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja Van Den Hul each had six kills. Logan Miller had 30 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 17 digs and Taylor Wilshire added 17. Tori Schulz had four block assists and Rosenquist had three.
"Dakota Valley is really good and they work together as a team," St. Thomas More coach Shannah Loeffen said. "They know what they are doing. Their setter (Logan Miller), she's really good and never gives away where she is going and that's really hard to adjust to. I think our mentality was not prepared for today."
Reese Ross had five kills and nine digs, with Haleigh Timmer adding five kills for STM. Sarah Matthes had eight assists, eight digs and four blocks. The Cavaliers season ended at 21-10.
Sioux City Journal sports editor Justin Rust contributed to this story.
WINNER 3, TEA AREA 0: The No. 4 Warriors had little trouble in earning the state tournament berth in the SoDak 16 in Winner.
Winner downed No. 13 Tea Area 25-19, 25-14 and 25-11. No other results were made available.
Winner, 22-4, takes on No. 5 Hamlin Thursday at 1 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the state tournament in Watertown.
Class B
COLMAN-EGAN 3, KADOKA AREA 0: The Hawks rolled to a three-set win over the Lady Kougars Tuesday night in the SoDak 16 in Colman.
Colman-Egan earned the 25-16, 25-15 and 25-13 win.
Jade Hutchinson led Kadoka Area with eight kills and 19 digs, while Sammi Sturt had eight assists and nine digs.
Olivia Baumberger led Colman-Egan with 10 kills and six blocks.
Colman-Egan, 24-3, faces No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery at 1 p.m. (MT) at the state tournament Thursday in Huron, while Kadoka Area closed its season at 19-9.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 3, TIMMER LAKE 0: The No. 5 Huskies ran past No. 12 Philip 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14 Tuesday night in the SoDak 16 in Emery.
No other results were made available.
Bridgewater-Emery, 22-2, faces No. 4 Colman-Egan Thursday at the state tournament in Huron, while Philip closes its season at 14-8.
NORTHWESTERN 3, TIMBER LAKE 0: The top-ranked and defending state champion Wildcats ran past No. 16 Panthers 25-6, 25-9 and 25-7 in the SoDak 16 in Mellette.
Hannah Schentzel had 10 kills and Sydney Schell added nine kills for Northwestern, while Carlie Lawrence had 20 assists for Timber Lake.
Northwestern, 26-1, faces Corsica-Stickney at 11 a.m. Thursday at state, while Timber Lake closed its season at 11-13.
WARNER 3, FAITH 0: The No. 2 Monarchs gained the three-set win in the SoDak 16 in Warner, stopping the No. 5 Lady Longhorns 25-11, 25-16 and 25-13.
Warner, 22-1, faces No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare Thursday at state at 6 p.m (MT), with Faith closing its season at 14-9.
