Hill City quells second-set rally to sweep Custer in 8A first round

HILL CITY — After dominating Custer in the first set, Hill City battled back and forth with its rival in the ensuing frame of its opening-round match in the Region 8A Tournament on Tuesday at Coach Gins’ Court.

The Rangers cruised to a 25-9 win in the first set, but the Wildcats didn't back down. Custer led 19-18 late in the second set before Hill City quelled the comeback and claimed the frame 25-21 to take a 2-0 advantage in the match.

In the third set, The Rangers stood strong and cruised to a 25-10 win to sweep the Wildcats and advance to Thursday’s regional finals against Belle Fourche.

“It can be hard, you know, coming off a really strong first set,” Hill City head coach Allison Henderson said. “You can get caught off guard sometimes and they came out strong and surprised us a little bit. But our girls know how to come back and finish the game strong.”

Custer head coach Jill Hohn said her team struggled to regain composure after their comeback bid fell short in the second.

“We'll play sets of excellence, then we come back and lose and it's tough for us to get back in the game,” Hohn said. “It's not one singular player, it's as a team. We have a hard time focusing and bringing back that team unity.”

Hill City’s dynamic duo of Maggie Taylor and Karsen Kirsch stood out in the contest. Taylor led the team in kills with 13 and recorded an ace while Kirsch finished with 11 kills and a pair of aces.

Last season, Hill City endured a ton of turnover and played under three different head coaches. Kirsch said before the season started she wanted this year to be different, and stepped into a leadership role for the Rangers.

“Being a senior this year and everything that happened last year, I knew personally I had to step up,” she said. “And if I wanted it, I had to fight for it and I was always just the leader.”

Henderson said Kirsch and Taylor have served as leaders for the team in both word and deed this season.

“They're the kind of girls that can play all around and they can do everything,” Henderson said. “They're also the kind of girls that help bring a whole team on. So they're key in more ways than one.”

Hohn said she was pleased with the way Custer finished the year, despite the season-ending loss on Tuesday, and that she’s optimistic for the future with just two seniors, Allyson Cass and Bailey Baker, graduating in the spring.

“We definitely played a lot better towards that last stretch and we were able to bring up some girls that brought a lot to the team,” Hohn said. “We have some really good underclassmen that are really showing some growth and potential.”

Hill City returns to action Thursday in the Region 8A finals on the road against No. 2 Bell Fourche (30-6).

The Rangers met the Broncs once this season on Oct. 25 at Belle Fourche and fell 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 in straight sets.

“I want to see energy 100% of the time," Henderson said. "I think those are where we kind of fall short as our energy gets down. So I'd like to see energy the entire time and I'd like to see competence the entire game, three sets.”