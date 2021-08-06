Hill City rebuilding, avoiding distractions in 1st year of 11-man

HILL CITY — Elijah Isakson has issued a strict set of rules ahead of Hill City football’s upcoming season, and delivered an ultimatum.
The junior linebacker and running back wants his team focused on football, and demands they stay away from the vices that could detract from that.
The reason is simple: the Rangers are sick of losing.
“We just made an expectation this summer, and now with the school year and football season starting, we’re publicly calling guys out if we see them doing that type of stuff,” Isakson said. “It keeps everybody in check, and we make sure everybody wants it or they’re off the team.”
Following back-to-back two-win seasons in 9-man, Hill City enters the 2021 campaign making the jump to 11-man and seeing a different set of opponents. At the same time, head coach Brett Eckert is in the process of building a young squad after losing eight seniors to graduation in May.
He knows the challenge he’s faced with this year, fielding a subpar team of around 20 athletes, including nine sophomores, but he said hopefully this fall will yield some development.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys, that’s for sure, but that’s what we have, so hopefully we can get better as the year goes on,” said Eckert, starting his fourth season at the Rangers’ helm. “The hope is they’ll stick it out when they’re going and having to compete at such a young age.”
Eckert said he doesn’t see the transition to 11-man being too difficult from a strategy standpoint or getting his squad acclimated to the change, since “It’s still football,” and he has 11-man coaching experience from his time in North Dakota. Where it does present challenges, though, is with Hill City’s lack of sufficient participation.
“I honestly think it helps when you have guys dedicated to being force players, it makes a big difference, but the transition is (about) numbers,” he said. “You need numbers, you need practices. When you only have 20 to practice with, you need to get creative with how you go about practice to replicate it as best you can.”
The Rangers’ pair of wins in each of the last two seasons came against the same teams, Edgemont and Newell, both of whom are no longer on their schedule. Now, in Class 11B, they’ll face six opponents with losing records from 2020 out of eight total.
“Two wins in a season is not necessarily what we’re aiming for, but the biggest thing is, if we can get better every day, it’s a building year,” Eckert said. “We understand that if we can do better this year, hopefully break some of the cycles, we can be competitive in all our games.”
Despite its youth, Hill City does have committed players, according to Eckert. Isakson, being one of them, said he’s been on a mission since before his freshman year to turn the program around, increase numbers and make football a priority at the school.
Through summer sessions and in the two official practices the Rangers have held, Isakson said the team chemistry is better than it’s been in a long time, and thinks the switch to 11-man is big for the program.
“We’ve been working out. We had Monument Health come down and that was a really great thing, we’ve had more guys in the weight room than we’ve ever had. So it’s a start,” he said. “A lot more guys have the promise of a spot if they give their all.”
Isakson has also established a goal on defense to never allow 50 points or more in a game, an occurrence that happened five times in eight games last year, and to never trail by more than 12.
He said they’ll accomplish that by avoiding off-field distractions.
“We’re all going to stay in shape. We’re going to stay away from parties, drugs and all that,” he said. “We’re all going to give it our all because we want to win.”
Hill City will be emphasizing a run-first offense out of any number of formations, Eckert said, as he has a blend of systems he wants to utilize.
“A lot of downhill running, trying to take advantage of what defenses give us,” he said. “I kind of have my own little hodge-podge of stuff that I always fall into that I really think is a nice mix, so we’ll see.”
On defense, the Rangers will operate out of a base 3-4 defense with two high safeties, accompanied by a plan to run blitzes out of several locations.
“We can do a lot of stuff out of it, bring pressures from a lot of different places,” Eckert said. “So that’s our goal.”
Isakson, who will be among those bringing the pressure, said staying healthy will be key to picking up more than two wins.
“I think this season will be a great season,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of big guys but we have a lot of guys who have the potential to be in great shape.”
Hill City opens the regular season Aug. 20 at home against Hot Springs.
