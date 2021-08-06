Hill City rebuilding, avoiding distractions in 1st year of 11-man

Eckert said he doesn’t see the transition to 11-man being too difficult from a strategy standpoint or getting his squad acclimated to the change, since “It’s still football,” and he has 11-man coaching experience from his time in North Dakota. Where it does present challenges, though, is with Hill City’s lack of sufficient participation.

“I honestly think it helps when you have guys dedicated to being force players, it makes a big difference, but the transition is (about) numbers,” he said. “You need numbers, you need practices. When you only have 20 to practice with, you need to get creative with how you go about practice to replicate it as best you can.”

The Rangers’ pair of wins in each of the last two seasons came against the same teams, Edgemont and Newell, both of whom are no longer on their schedule. Now, in Class 11B, they’ll face six opponents with losing records from 2020 out of eight total.

“Two wins in a season is not necessarily what we’re aiming for, but the biggest thing is, if we can get better every day, it’s a building year,” Eckert said. “We understand that if we can do better this year, hopefully break some of the cycles, we can be competitive in all our games.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}