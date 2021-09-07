Hill City remains unbeaten with three-set win over Douglas

Peckosh had a big match for the Rangers with eight kills, 12 digs and six serving aces.

"We spend a lot of time serving, we always have," she said. "We think that is the best way to score because it is the least amount of work — just get it over and ace it and you have a point. We spend a lot of time doing that."

Peckosh had two aces in the first set and three aces out of the first six points in the second.

Unofficially the Rangers had 17 aces in the match.

"When we can serve aggressively and keep the other team out system, it certainly helps our side," Wathen said.

Hill City jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the second set and never looked back, but Douglas hung tough early in the third set, tying it at 4-4 and 5-5, but never leading. It was still 12-8 before the Rangers used a 13-6 run to win the third set, with Peckosh scoring the last three Hill City points on kills.

"I think our team did not show up after we collected some points in the first set," Douglas head coach Angela Estes said. "We were playing well and hanging with them, but adversity beat us because we were not able to come back."