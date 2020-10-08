Hill City, Sturgis win BHC cross country meet

Abby Cutler of Hill City and Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche once again easily came out on top, winning respective Black Hills Conference Cross Country titles Thursday at the southern Hills golf Course in Hot Springs.

The Hill City girls and Sturgis boys also prevailed in the team scoring. The Rangers ran away from the field with 31 points, to 71 for second-place Custer. Spearfish was third with 75 points, followed by Sturgis with 78, Red Cloud with 107 and Douglas with 138.

In the boys' team race, the Scoopers finished with 48 points, followed by St. Thomas More with 63, Custer with 65, Belle Fourche with 85, Douglas with 104 and Spearfish with 125.

Cutler, a freshman for the Rangers, was 20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, running the 5K girls' race in 19 minutes, 33.67 seconds, with Custer's Kadense Dooley in second place at 19:53.30.

Custer's Ramsey Karim placed third in 20:08.14, followed by Nancy Falkenburg Brown of Hill City in 20:21.16 and Iris Zylstra of Sturgis in 20:25.72.

Clarkson, a sophomore, had an equally impressive race, winning the boys' 5K in 15:57.20, with Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in second place in 16:30.76.