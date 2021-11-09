Hill City surges into state tournament with straight-sets SoDak 16 win

KADOKA — The Hill City volleyball team had to wait a little while to start their SoDak 16 match Tuesday night.

From the far corner of the Kadoka High School gym, they watched anxiously as Parkston overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit and upset fellow West River squad Rapid City Christian.

The delay, which lasted just over an hour, may have fueled their restlessness, as the No. 6 Rangers came out firing en route to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 victory over No. 11 Winner to earn a trip back to the Class A State Tournament.

“We knew that we had to come out aggressive and attack them,” Hill City head coach Renae Schneider said. “Watching their game tape, we knew what we needed to do to take advantage. We wanted them out of system so that we could be in system.”

It was only Schneider’s third match as head coach after Lindsey Wathen suddenly resigned several weeks ago. Hill City (26-7) will face No. 4 Wagner (27-6) in the first round of the Class A State Tournament on Nov. 18 at Summit Arena.

“We were so excited. We just knew that we had to come out and play hard, and get it done,” sophomore middle hitter Maggie Taylor said. “With everything that’s happened this year, it just fueled our fire and we’re really excited. We can’t wait for the state tournament.”

Marie Peckosh tallied the first kill of the evening and later followed it up with an ace as the Rangers roared out to 9-2 lead in the first set. After Ellie Brozik dialed up back-to-back aces to get Winner (18-14) back within four, Whitney Edwards served in a trio of aces on an 8-0 run for Hill City that turned into 14-3 to close out the set. Peckosh finished it off with a deep serve that caught the back line for an ace.

The Warriors hung tough with their opponents for the early going of the second set. At 8-8, Taylor and Cassidy Moody combined for back-to-back blocks on a 7-1 stretch for the Rangers, who seized nine of the next 14 points to close out the frame for a two-sets-to-none advantage.

Winner went on a bit of a run trying to avoid elimination in the third set, using a 7-0 stretch for a 12-8 lead, but Karen Kirsch fired in consecutive kills as Hill City pulled ahead 20-14 and pulled away for the match, using four kills on its final five points to do so.

“Volleyball’s a game of momentum, and they had the momentum for a while,” Schneider said. “We just said, remember girls, we need to get the momentum back. We just got into a rotation where we were struggling to finish a hit, and we needed to remember where we had players.”

Hill City’s first-round match against Wagner is slated for 1:45 p.m. Mountain Time.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Schneider said. “For the adversity that they had, they deserve this.”

