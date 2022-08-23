Hill City sweeps Custer in Allison Henderson's first win at the helm

CUSTER — Hill City played under three head coaches last volleyball season and handed over the reins to another new face, Allison Henderson, ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Rangers welcomed Henderson to the program with a straight-sets win over rival Custer on Tuesday evening at the Custer Armory to open the new year.

Henderson said she was proud of her team for their effort on the court and happy to notch her first win as the leader of the program.

“It feels pretty good,” Henderson said. “I had faith in the girls the whole time, I really did. It was just about applying what we’ve been working on the whole time and today we got to try some new things too. I’m very pleased and I think it went well.”

Hill City tamed the Wildcats 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 behind solid play at the net by Maggie Taylor.

The junior endured the whirlwind of coaching changes last season and said she’s happy to have Henderson at the helm.

“I love her as a coach and I think the whole team would agree with me,” Taylor said. “It’s exciting to have fresh blood and be successful with all the new people and new things that are happening to us. It’s going to be a great season and no matter what we are going to have fun. It’s one big happy family.”

Custer struggled to maintain momentum in the contest with a host of young players leading the charge.

Head coach Jill Hohn started four sophomores in the contest who entered the match with little or no varsity experience.

“It’s a lot different coming in from last year,” Hohn said. “We learned a lot of the things we needed to work on. We learned that we need to be more consistent with our hitting and a lot of it was just the fundamentals that we need to go back and look at.”

Custer made frequent lineup changes in each set and played without a libero. Hon said she was trying to figure out which players fit best in the rotation.

Taylor proved dominant in the contest with 13 kills and led Custer to eight straight points on her serves in the second set.

Henderson said the 6-foot-3 sophomore gave the Rangers a sizable advantage, particularly when she played in the front row.

“I can’t say that it doesn’t help because it helps a lot and I love it,” Henderson said. “I think all of the girls are valuable and I’m really just happy with everybody.”

Taylor gelled well with Karsen Kirch, who added nine kills and an ace on the evening.

“We have a really good relationship on and off the court,” Taylor said. “We just both have energy and we feed off of each other and have so much fun doing it. We just have a lot of fun and we try to take the role of always keeping the team uplifted.”

In the first set, the two teams battled back and forth and Custer took a 15-14 lead at one point, but Hill City settled in to score 11 of the next 14 points and take the set 25-18.

“It always takes a minute to get warmed up and get comfortable,” Henderson said. “We are a team that once we have the flow, we’ve got the flow. I’m really happy.”

In the second set Hill City jumped out to an 11-4 lead after Taylor led her team to eight straight points after a slow start. The Rangers cruised to a 25-12 win to put the Wildcats on the defensive.

In the third set, the Rangers jumped out to a 12-2 lead with 11 straight points off of Grace Peckosh serves. Hill City went on to claim a 25-15 win and wrap up the match in straight sets.

The Wildcats return to the court Saturday at Custer High School in the Custer Tournament.

“What I would like to see is confidence in our hitters,” Hohn said. “They took a couple of blows from the mistakes they made today. We just need to step back and get them on the hitting machines to make sure our form is all worked out.”

Hill City returns to action in the Rapid City Christian Tournament on Saturday at Hart Ranch.