Hill City's Cutler picks up momentum with regional win

Hill City sophomore Abby Cutler will get an opportunity to defend her Class A state cross country title next week in Sioux Falls with a much different mindset.

It’s been a tough 2021 regular season at times for Cutler coming off her 2020 title, but that changed for the positive after she won the Region 5A meet Thursday at Hart Ranch.

The competition was behind her Thursday as she finished in a time of 18 minutes, 45.85 seconds, five seconds ahead of Custer’s Kadense Dooley.

Cutler admitted that the pressure had gotten the best of her for some of the season, coming off of her state title. In seven races this season before Thursday, Cutler did have a pair of wins at Spearfish and Lyman, but recently had struggled in matchups with her two Custer foes — Dooley and Ramsey Karim — who both beat her at the RCAS meet in Rapid City and the Black Hills Conference meet in Lead-Deadwood last week.

Take away those two wins and she had a fourth-place finish at Douglas, 18th at the Augustana Twilight, eighth at the Heartland Preview in Sioux Falls, eighth at the RCAS and fifth at the BH meet.

“I ran even more this year, but I definitely think it was mental,” she said. “It’s the same legs as last year. I just had to get my brain into it.”