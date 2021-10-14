Hill City's Cutler picks up momentum with regional win

Hill City sophomore Abby Cutler will get an opportunity to defend her Class A state cross country title next week in Sioux Falls with a much different mindset.
It’s been a tough 2021 regular season at times for Cutler coming off her 2020 title, but that changed for the positive after she won the Region 5A meet Thursday at Hart Ranch.
The competition was behind her Thursday as she finished in a time of 18 minutes, 45.85 seconds, five seconds ahead of Custer’s Kadense Dooley.
Cutler admitted that the pressure had gotten the best of her for some of the season, coming off of her state title. In seven races this season before Thursday, Cutler did have a pair of wins at Spearfish and Lyman, but recently had struggled in matchups with her two Custer foes — Dooley and Ramsey Karim — who both beat her at the RCAS meet in Rapid City and the Black Hills Conference meet in Lead-Deadwood last week.
Take away those two wins and she had a fourth-place finish at Douglas, 18th at the Augustana Twilight, eighth at the Heartland Preview in Sioux Falls, eighth at the RCAS and fifth at the BH meet.
“I ran even more this year, but I definitely think it was mental,” she said. “It’s the same legs as last year. I just had to get my brain into it.”
That happened this week as she prepared for the regionals. Like she did last year before her state win, Cutler said she wrote on her mirror that she was going to win. She said she visualized this race before she went to sleep and drank her water and made sure she did the little things.
“Last week I let the two Custer girls get too far ahead of me,” she said. “In this race, I knew I needed to get out with them right away. I stayed with them and when I could tell they were getting tired, I just went around them and broke them.
“I got it in my brain that I could do it and I did it. I just needed that strong mindset that I had last year.”
Dooley finished in 18:50.523 and Karim was third in 19:03.05. Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud was fourth in 19:14.73 and Custer’s Eva Stoudt was fifth in 19:28.48.
With three placers in the top five, Custer ran away with the team title with 28 points, to 38 for Red Cloud and 40 for Hill City.
With the state meet set for Saturday, Oct. 23 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, Cutler said she needed a race like this for her own personal momentum and confidence.
“I had been talking to myself good, but I didn’t actually believe it,” she said. “This year I wrote on my mirrors and I said, 'I will win regions.’ I had to completely believe in my brain that I could do it. I said to my mom (Wednesday night), ‘when I win tomorrow I know I can win state. I just need to win tomorrow, I need to get those girls (from Custer) out of the way first.'”
Cutler said their goals for the state meet are the same as last season — win as a team and win as an individual.
“I have to visualize it, drink the right water and eat right and all the little things," she said. "That is what is going to set me in front of everyone else at the state meet.”
The top 20 individual finishers and up to six runners from top three teams advance to the state meet. The rest of the top 10 individual finishers saw Red Cloud’s Ashlan Blount place sixth, followed by Marissa Bonsness and Taylor Harrelson, both of Rapid City Christian, in seventh and eighth respectively, with Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche placing ninth and Jazzia Hutto of Hill City taking 10th.
Also earning state individual berths were: Rarity Cournoyer of Red Cloud in 11th, Carlie DeBoer of Hot Springs in 12th, Paetyn Carlin of St. Thomas More in 13th, Nancy Falkenburg of Hill City in 14th, Lillie Ross of Hill City in 15th, Ryken Falkenburg of Hill City in 16th, Cheree Ferguson of Red Cloud in 17th, Brit Wheeler of Custer in 18th, Jaelyn Peters of Hill City in 19th and Ava Allen of Belle Fourche in 20th.
In the boys’ race, Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson, the Class A state champion two years ago, ran yet another strong race to easily outdistance the field. Clarkson finished nearly a minute and a half ahead of the second-place finisher, 15:23.78, to 16:47.67 for Custer’s Miles Ellman.
Gage Grohs of Custer was third in 16:54.34, followed by Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voles in 17:18.36 and Hill City’s Luke Rupert ion fifth in 17:26.21.
For Clarkson, why change something that isn’t broken?
“I just went out with a hard mile, and my second mile actually was faster than it had been lately,” he said. “I was hoping to be under 15 and I thought I was going to be close, but I ran almost exactly what I ran the last time I was here.”
Although it is a regional race, Clarkson, who has the fastest Class A time in the state, was basically using it as a warmup for next week’s state meet.
Custer won the team title with 22 points, followed by Belle Fourche in second with 29 points and Hill City third with 32 points. Clarkson said they were focusing on the team aspect at regionals Thursday.
“I think we are definitely doing well as a team, so I think we are sitting well for state,” he said.
Despite feeling a little under the weather earlier this week, Clarkson said he felt good Thursday, and his performance showed it. He said his confidence is going up.
Nick Batchelor of Milbank and Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian are the runners to beat at state, Clarkson said.
“Isaac is going through some injuries now and he skipped his conference meet, so I think he is really excited to run again at state. I am hoping the best for him, he’s my top competitor,” he said. “Nick Batchelor, I have been racing with him since my freshman year. We all have kind of put South Dakota on the map with some real good group of kids who have run some fast times this year.”
Tate Grabow of Hill City placed sixth, Wilson Miller of St. Thomas More was seventh, Leighton Aves of Hill City placed eighth, Drew Lehman of Custer was ninth and Preston Drew of Custer finished in 10th place.
The rest of the state individual qualifiers were: Ezra Wildman of Rapid City Christian in 11th, Lennon Clarkson of Belle Fourche in 12th, David Suomala of Rapid City Christian in 13th, Ethan Billau of STM in 14th, Zach Tonsager of Belle Fourche in 15th, Brandon Escalante of Belle Fourche in 16th, Landon Williams of Lead-Deadwood in 17th, Elijah Hoyt and Benson Kieffer, both of Rapid City Christian in 18th and 19th and Harley Rivera of Belle Fourche in 20th.