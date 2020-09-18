Historical Society creates list of more than 170 statues in South Dakota

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota State Historical Society has created a list of statues in the state. According to Ted Spencer, director of the society’s office of historic preservation, no authoritative, comprehensive list of outdoor art or statues had previously existed.

“We worked with a variety of sources, including multiple existing lists and websites to compile the list,” he said in a press release. “When we got done, we identified over 170 statues in the state.”

The new list is available online on the historic preservation homepage at history.sd.gov/preservation. The list primarily features permanent public statues of people or figures largely of human form. The list typically does not include privately held statues, or sculptures located in cemeteries, churches, or building interiors.

“The idea of the list grew out of concern that controversial statues, such as those of Confederate leaders, may exist in the state, but we didn’t find any,” said Jay Vogt, director of the South Dakota State Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Officer. “Of course, our most famous sculpture is Mount Rushmore National Memorial, but the list contains all the presidential statues in Rapid City, the Trail of Governors in Pierre, and veterans memorials and other figures throughout the state. Most of the statues represent the patriotic nature of South Dakotans.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0