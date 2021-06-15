Hodge named Sabres first head coach

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the hiring of Brendon Hodge as the team’s first head coach.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity to help expand the game of hockey in the town of Rapid City," said Hodge. "The NA3HL is a great league, and I am also excited to coach in the league again. I had a great experience coaching in Gillette and now we have the opportunity to bring this level of competition to the Black Hills and hopefully help some of our players from not only Rapid City but all across South Dakota expand their games and help them play college hockey."

The Sabres, who relocated from Missoula, Mont., are an American tier III junior team and part of the NA3HL’s Frontier Division in 2021-22. The team will play out of the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Hodge coached the Rushmore Thunder boys' high school varsity club team the past two seasons. This past season Hodge helped guide the Thunder to the finals of the South Dakota high school state championship, where it finished second. His team also was invited to the high school national championships in Omaha. With his team’s success, Hodge was also named the South Dakota hockey association’s coach of the year.