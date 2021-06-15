Hodge named Sabres first head coach

The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the hiring of Brendon Hodge as the team’s first head coach.
“I am extremely excited about this opportunity to help expand the game of hockey in the town of Rapid City," said Hodge. "The NA3HL is a great league, and I am also excited to coach in the league again. I had a great experience coaching in Gillette and now we have the opportunity to bring this level of competition to the Black Hills and hopefully help some of our players from not only Rapid City but all across South Dakota expand their games and help them play college hockey."
The Sabres, who relocated from Missoula, Mont., are an American tier III junior team and part of the NA3HL’s Frontier Division in 2021-22. The team will play out of the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
Hodge coached the Rushmore Thunder boys' high school varsity club team the past two seasons. This past season Hodge helped guide the Thunder to the finals of the South Dakota high school state championship, where it finished second. His team also was invited to the high school national championships in Omaha. With his team’s success, Hodge was also named the South Dakota hockey association’s coach of the year.
Hodge was born in raised in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, just north of Boston. He started his hockey career playing throughout Boston and then moved onto Junior hockey in the USHL for the Lincoln Stars for two years. He then played on collegiate level and played four years for Plattsburgh State University in upstate New York, where he was able to win a national title in 2000 and was named All American twice in four years as well as SUNYAC rookie of the year as a freshman.
After college, Hodge enjoyed a 10-year professional hockey career spanning from the East Coast Hockey League to the Central Hockey League where he was part of the 2010 Rapid City Rush championship team winning the Ray Miron Cup.
After his playing career, he enjoyed coaching with the Gillette (Wyo.) Wild in the NA3HL for three seasons, qualifying for the playoffs in all three seasons.
As part of a hockey family, Hodge followed in the footsteps of his two older brothers, Ken (Jr) and Dan Hodge, who both played professionally, as well as their father, Ken Hodge, who played in the NHL winning two Stanley Cups with the Boston Bruins in 1970 and 1972.