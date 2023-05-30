Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

South Dakotans have the opportunity to voice their opinions on legislative term limits ahead of a potential constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot.

State Sen. Brent Hoffman (R-Dist. 9) is proposing a lifetime limit of eight years in the State Legislature — in any chamber — a distinct shift from the current rules, which allow for an unlimited number of years if the legislator changes chambers.

Hoffman told the Journal Friday his constituents don’t like the flexibility of the current rules.

”The plain truth is, we don't really have genuine systemic term limits; they're more like term suggestions,” he said. “You can serve eight years and you can go on the other side and serve eight years, and go to the other one serve another eight years…go to the other one serve eight years…take a break, serve two years; get appointed to a cabinet position, serve four more…there is no limit. It's indefinite.”

Hoffman attempted to pass term limits as legislation during the last session — with Senate Joint Resolution 504 dying in the Senate Affairs Committee by an eight-to-one vote in February. The voters would pass term limits if it was on the ballot, he said, but history shows it would never work coming out of a legislature.

”If we believe strongly in elections, let's have one. Let's have an election to decide whether the people want term limits or not,” Hoffman said. “If we do, it will win, because every single time — in every state — when term limits have been on the ballot, it has always worked.”

But the actual length of the term — two years — appears to be a bigger concern for some state legislators.

“Running for office every other year is like post traumatic stress,” Duhamel said. “It's expensive. It's hard. And a lot of times when people are that close to an election, they don't make the best decisions.”

State Rep. Becky Drury (R-Dist. 32) echoed Duhamel’s sentiment and said she’d be more likely to support an initiative like Hoffman’s if it included longer terms of service.

Hoffman said he wouldn’t be taking up the length of service issue, because he believes citizens won‘t support longer terms until term limits are shored up.

Length of term aside, Hoffman addressed other criticisms, including the belief by some that term limits weaken the legislature, term limits give power to the governor, or term limits are unnecessary because citizens choose with their votes.

“In my opinion, there's only one thing that weakens a legislature, and that's weak individual legislators,” he said.

Ceding additional power to the governor would have to be an active choice by the legislators, Hoffman explained, and just because legislators are new, doesn’t mean they are any less powerful.

Duhamel countered that point and said she’s finishing her fourth year now and really ”just getting her legs under her.” The institutional knowledge that these politicians bring is something only time can develop.

”The first year, you don't know where the bathroom is,” she said. “But as you get some time, you start to figure [it] out. You think you've had great success when you get a bill out of the house that you're serving in, but you gotta get it out of the other house and get the governor’s signature. It just takes a long time to get the relationships.”

Voters will set term limits with their votes, Duhamel said, making term limits somewhat unnecessary in her opinion.

Hoffman disagreed, calling it “an uneven playing field.”

”How is that working out? The reality is, it’s clearly and obviously not a level playing field,” he said.” All the [Political Action Committee] money [and] all the resources go to the incumbents, and rarely does a non-incumbent win election.”

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation on the potential constitutional amendment last week, as required by state law. The explanation is designed to provide an “objective, clear and simple summary” designed to educate voters.

The public has until June 5 to comment on the ballot explanation. There are several methods to submit written comments:

Comments may be submitted via mail or through hand delivery to the Attorney General’s Office at: Office of the Attorney General, Ballot Comment, 1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1, Pierre, SD 57501. Comments that are hand delivered must be received by the close of business in Pierre, South Dakota, by June 5, 2023. Comments that are mailed must be received by the Attorney General’s Office before the deadline expires to be accepted.

Comments may also be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us by June 5, 2023. Comments should be clearly expressed in the body of the email. The Attorney General’s Office will not open attachments in an effort to prevent malware or other digital threats. Please include a name and contact information when submitting a comment. The title of the comment must be included in the subject line of the email.

In order to qualify for the 2024 ballot, the draft amendment would require 35,017 valid signatures on the petition. If it qualifies and is approved by South Dakota voters, the new rule would go into effect on July 1, 2025.