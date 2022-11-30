Holiday season events need volunteers

The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills this weekend through the holiday season.

Goodwill of the Great Plains: Help is needed with set-up and during the Rapid City Shoe and Mitten program, which will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 611 Lindbergh Ave., Rapid City. Volunteers can sign up for shifts to help with set up (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday) and on the day of the Shoe and Mitten program (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday). Volunteers must be 14 or older. To sign up to volunteer, go to goodwillgreatplains.org/rapidcityvolunteers/. For information, contact Rhonda, 712-258-4511.

Partnership with Native Americans: Partnership with Native Americans seeks volunteers to help stuff Christmas stockings that will be distributed to youths. Volunteers can stuff stockings between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To sign up to volunteer, go to volunteer.helplinecenter.org/opportunity. For information, call 605-399-9905 or email Nate Evans, nevans@nativepartnership.org

Black Hills Badges For Hope: The Badges N Kids Program is Badges For Hope’s annual Christmas shopping event. Volunteers will assist with wrapping gifts and running gifts for kids who are shopping with their families. Volunteers are needed from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-15. To sign up to volunteer, go to bhbadgesforhope.org/volunteer. The Badges N Kids Program is paid for by donations received during the Badges N Kids fundraising campaign. The fund is used year-round for various opportunities to promote positive interactions between first responders and local youths, and it provides opportunities for youths to participate in sports and activities they might not otherwise be able to afford.