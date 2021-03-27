Home health care worker finds joy helping mothers, children in Guatemala

“The people we build houses for are homeless. You go and see the family before we build the house (and see their living conditions) and that’s the hardest day. The main goal is to get them on a concrete floor to prevent disease and get them out of the elements of weather. It’s a more humane way of living,” she said.

Musick left a piece of her heart in Guatemala after meeting 7-year-old Louvine, the boy she sponsors through The God's Child Project.

“This was my first time meeting him,” Musick said. “His mom met me and he did. He wrote me a little card and had a flower for me, and he automatically knew we were going to be besties. We played on the playground and he was very talkative and wouldn’t let go of my hand.”

Musick and other volunteers also provided relief for the staff at The God’s Child Project campus office. The God’s Child Project was established to care for orphaned and homeless children, and the office staff are people who were rescued as children by the project, Musick said.

Musick said anyone who wants to know more about her experiences in Guatemala or The God’s Child Project can contact her at music036@umn.edu or go to godschild.org.

