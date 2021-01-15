Home sweet home: Hardrockers beat Regis

The long wait to finally play at home proved to be worth it as the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team held off Regis University 74-70 Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
With postponements and flipping sites this season because of various COVID issues, the Hardrockers played their first seven games in Colorado. They got their chance to play at home Friday with one game this week — albeit without any fans — and took advantage of their "homecourt" advantage against the Rangers.
Mines led by as much as 14 points in the second half, only to see Regis rally to tie the game four times in the final seven minutes. But all the Rangers could do was tie the game before Mines hit four straight free throws in the final 21 seconds to clinch the win.
With the win, the first-ever against Regis, the young Hardrockers are 4-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 4-4 overall.
"It's been a long time coming, to play at home," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "To play seven games on the road, I really think it was good for us. As new as we are, to get out on the road like that and isolate ourselves, we had some great bonding opportunities for our guys. It was a blessing in disguise to go out and experience that."
The Hardrockers were red-hot in the first half, hitting 8-of-15 3-pointers by five different players. Mines got baskets from senior Wilfred Dickson and junior Kolten Mortenson for a 15-12 lead and never trailed again.
The Hardrockers went on an 18-4 run on 3-pointers by Dickson, Keegan Smith, Brevin Walter and Brannagh Walsh for a 42-35 halftime lead.
"They (3-pointers) were big. They helped us build up the lead," Glenn said. "We are a better shooting team than our stats show. A lot of that has to come with experience. We're not real comfortable yet, but we're getting there."
Although the Hardrockers shot the ball well in the first half, they also turned it over nine times in the first 20 minutes and nine more times in the second half. Sophomore point guard Alejandro Rama had three first-half fouls and was hampered to just 20 minutes of court time.
"When we didn't turn the ball over, I thought we executed really well," Glenn said. "We got the looks we wanted. We had 27 makes (field goals) in the game and 17 of them were assisted. That is a great stat, and the things we have for us to be successful."
A 3-pointer by Keegan Smith put the Hardrockers up by 12, 54-42, with 13 minutes remaining. The Rangers, however, had some fight left in them and got five points from Aaron Bokol and four from Alex Cartwright to cut the lead to five.
Three-pointers by Brian Dawson tied the game at 58-58, 63-63 and 66-66. Dawson had 16 points in each half for a game-high 32.
But Mortenson had a soft kiss off of the glass to put the Hardrockers up 68-66 with 2:28 to play, and Dickson's back-door gave Mines a four-point edge.
Dawson came back with a basket to make it a two-point game with 1:30 to play and Regis had a chance to tie. But after a miss, Mines got the rebound with just five seconds difference than the shot clock.
Regis fouled twice to get in the bonus and Rama and Walter both hit two free throws to help clinch the win.
"We were just 2-of-5 in the first half from the line and we're a better shooting team than that, so we obviously got that corrected in the second half, which was big," said Glenn of the team's 8-of-8 shooting from the line in the second half.
The Hardrockers had five players score in double figures, led by Dickson's 18 points and nine rebounds. Mortenson finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds (seven offensive boards), with Walsh, Walter and Keegan Smith all scoring 11 points.
"We're not just going to be able to throw it into the post, and the post guy go for 30, but we're not going to have a guy just go one-on-one either," Glenn said. "We play as a team, make that extra pass and create advantages and find the open guy. I thought we did a good job of that."
Regis was 9-0 against the Hardrockers going into the game, including a 90-52 win in the second game of the season in Denver. In that game, Mines gave up 42 points in layups and turned the ball over 25 times.
Glenn was obviously pleased with the turnaround on Friday.
"I thought they did a heck of a job other than the turnovers," he said. "Obviously that is something we have to improve on."
The Hardrockers stay home with a couple of rivalry games next week that will have some limited fan attendance. Mines hosts Chadron State Thursday and Black Hills State Saturday.
"This is only our eighth game. Usually we have eight games by the first of December, and here we are in the middle of January. There's a lot for us to go and get better at," Glenn said. "One of those things will be shooting. Today, when we were clicking, when we were making that open pass, we were getting good looks.
"In the second half we kind of pressed a little bit at times, didn't have real good rhythm, and got too late into the shot clock, not getting the ball where we needed to. With a team like ours, if those are the things you are talking about, that is pretty darn good. To be able to talk about situations, like being up two with a minute to go. It's a tremendous learning experience for our guys and they are going to grow from it."