Home sweet home: Hardrockers beat Regis

The Hardrockers went on an 18-4 run on 3-pointers by Dickson, Keegan Smith, Brevin Walter and Brannagh Walsh for a 42-35 halftime lead.

"They (3-pointers) were big. They helped us build up the lead," Glenn said. "We are a better shooting team than our stats show. A lot of that has to come with experience. We're not real comfortable yet, but we're getting there."

Although the Hardrockers shot the ball well in the first half, they also turned it over nine times in the first 20 minutes and nine more times in the second half. Sophomore point guard Alejandro Rama had three first-half fouls and was hampered to just 20 minutes of court time.

"When we didn't turn the ball over, I thought we executed really well," Glenn said. "We got the looks we wanted. We had 27 makes (field goals) in the game and 17 of them were assisted. That is a great stat, and the things we have for us to be successful."

A 3-pointer by Keegan Smith put the Hardrockers up by 12, 54-42, with 13 minutes remaining. The Rangers, however, had some fight left in them and got five points from Aaron Bokol and four from Alex Cartwright to cut the lead to five.

Three-pointers by Brian Dawson tied the game at 58-58, 63-63 and 66-66. Dawson had 16 points in each half for a game-high 32.