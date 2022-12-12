Homeless among most vulnerable to harsh weather

Despite community efforts, Rapid City's homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the elements as snow and blizzard conditions approach western South Dakota.

Don Roy, who has been homeless for seven years, prioritizes finding some sort of shelter that will keep the snow away. Currently, he's staying under a bridge in Rapid City with three other people, including his wife. They keep water in a cooler to prevent it from freezing and try their best to keep the mice away from their food.

"We have plenty of blankets and tarps," he said. "We're not trying to think about it too much about how this storm's coming because it's the talk of the weekend. We're okay. We've got places that get cover."

Nationally, homeless people are 13 times more likely to die of hypothermia than the general population, according to the National Library of Medicine.

While there are resources for the homeless Rapid City, they're limited and not everyone can or chooses not to take advantage of them. During the day, the Hope Center on St. Joseph Street connects people to resources and hands out toiletries and cold weather items. They serve on average 200 people a day, according to their 2021 numbers.

On Monday afternoon, Roy and dozens of others gathered inside at tables socializing and eating outside of the increasing cold, and option that may not last through the week.

Executive Director Melanie Timm said the center may have to close during the storm. The choice is not one the center wants to make, but it's three full-time employees won't travel if there's a no travel advisory, Timm said.

"It's definitely a concern," she said.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission, the only emergency shelter on the west side of the state, is able to sleep 60 people in beds and up to 70 on the floor — 90 if people sleep in shifts. That's make for a maximum total of 150 people, less than half of the 458 homeless in Rapid City. That number comes from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority's most recent count in January 2021.

The shelter's policy is to provide a space for men to sleep at night who are sober. The mission runs a transitional housing facility in south Rapid City for women and children, but it's full and doesn't act as an emergency shelter, Cornerstone executive director Lysa Allison said.

"During weather like this, we will not allow women and children to stay out in these elements," Allison said. "We would put the women either in a different room, or if we have a ton of women and children, we would put them in the basement."

Allison said they don't have the staff to keep everyone safe, but they'll make it work regardless. There are eight people scheduled to work Tuesday, four live and work at the shelter. The other half may not make it in if they aren't able to travel.

For Roy, he chooses not to stay at the mission because he wants to be able to stay with his wife.

"Makes me worry. She don't get along with a lot of people, so I try to always worry about that and keep her under my shield," he said.

Eddy Black Bear, a homeless man and self-proclaimed alcoholic, told the Journal he usually stands on a street corner in Rapid City with a sign to try to get the $46.65 needed to book a hotel room.

"Today, I didn't have no luck," he said on Monday. "It's so cold out. I've got no gloves."

The Hope center provides gloves and other cold weather items, but Black Bear said they were out of gloves.

If Black Bear were drinking, he would be turned away from Cornerstone, a policy intended to keep everyone safe. His next option would be the Care Campus, which opened in Rapid City in 2019.

The Care Campus offers detox, crisis care and mental health treatment. Pennington County Health and Human Services teams up Safe Solutions, which provides a place for intoxicated people to stay the night. Black Bear said he may take that option.

Timm noted concern for people who may not realize how cold it is or have the faculties to get to a warm place.

"If someone happens to be under the influence, they don't necessarily realize that the temperatures are dangerous," Timm said. "If you because disoriented in any way, maybe you know that you need to get somewhere warm, but aren't able to get there."

Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller said that during cold weather events, the Care Campus will see less people because the homeless tend to "hunker down" or stay with friends or family if they can.

For those who are left in the elements, Journey On and the Rapid City Police Department plan to check on people sleeping outside. Through Journey On's street outreach program, volunteers distribute basic necessities like food and water, clothing, blankets, hygiene products, personal protective equipment, mobile health care, crisis intervention, service referrals, and transportation. They partner with the RCPD to help respond to calls regarding homeless members of the community.

Roy said Journey On checks on his group and brought them tarps and water last week.

"We're gonna be optimistic, and we're gonna assume that we're just gonna be able to be out there the whole time helping the relatives find shelter, and providing some comfort and some safety," said Rich Braunstein, Journey On's outreach director. "We've dealt with winter weather before and as long as we're able to, we're going to be out there helping."

Brendyn Medina, the RCPD spokesperson, said that it's standard practice for officers to patrol common areas where the homeless population gathers to find people a safe place to stay.

If the public sees someone who appears to be struggling in the cold, they can call 605-394-4131.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, officials from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Emergency Management, the Rapid City Police Department, the Rapid City Fire Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol met to discuss the upcoming storm. For those who have a place to stay, they should prepare ahead of the storm and "hunker down."

"That's what really overwhelms our resources, when a number of people feel the need to venture out when the weather gets really bad and they get stuck or stranded or create other incidents that we have to respond to. They'll eat up out emergency services pretty quickly," Medina said.