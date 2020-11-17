Homeless Coalition's Mini-Connect cancelled

Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition’s Mini-Connect event scheduled for Nov. 24 has been cancelled.
Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, co-chair of Homeless Connect events, said Tuesday the event was cancelled because of all Rapid City Area Schools moving to Level 3 distance learning, and because of the high number of COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
Another Mini-Connect event is scheduled for Jan. 26, depending on how COVID-19 is affecting the Black Hills area at that time.
The Mini-Connect events are opportunities for anyone in need to receive clothing and housewares free of charge. For more information, contact Burckhard-McKenna at bhregionalhomelesscoalition@gmail.com or 801-231-3998.
