Homeless Connect anticipates serving biggest crowd to date

Rapid City’s Homeless Connect event this week will be a one-stop respite for struggling local individuals and families.
Homeless Connect will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the former Albertson’s building, 855 Omaha St. Masks will be required and physical distancing will be maintained for the safety of everyone at the event. Disposable and cloth masks will be available.
“We are still asking people to wear masks and we are doing that to honor indigenous people because they are susceptible (to COVID-19),” said Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, a co-organizer of Homeless Connect.
Homeless Connect is sponsored by the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition. Burckhard-McKenna anticipates this year’s Homeless Connect could be the biggest yet. She estimates it will serve about 400 people who are homeless, at risk of being homeless or having difficulty making ends meet. In previous years, Homeless Connect has served about 200 to 300 people.
Rising costs of living have stressed many individuals and families, she said.
“I think people really have the perception, ‘Get a job. You’ll be fine.’ (Living expenses) are going up and … some families have eight and 10 kids. They’re combined families and that’s tough. It isn’t that people aren’t working. That’s not it at all,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “What if a hot water heater breaks? What if the car breaks down? That’s what sets them back.”
“They’re just needing a hand up. Any one of us, if we had a really bad month financially, it could really throw you back and put you in poverty. I think people need to look at it that way,” she said.
Representatives from 19 community agencies will have information and resources to help people find jobs, physical and mental health care, housing and more, along with giveaways such as water bottles and toilet paper. Volunteers of America will offer free HIV tests and the Department of Health will provide free syphilis tests.
At least two local stylists, Lesley Stone and Shawna Heilman, will provide haircuts free of charge. Kim Lathe Photography will take family photos and provide a copy free of charge, according to Sarah Glynn, who works as a transitional caseworker for Crisis Care for Pennington County Health and Human Services. Glynn is the chairman of the Homeless Connect committee.
“I think we’ll (attract) a variety of folks in need. I think the target population will be broader. I foresee all walks of life coming and checking it out,” Glynn said. “There wasn’t anyone who wasn’t affected by the pandemic and I think a lot of families are still struggling to find housing and affordable housing. That’s a big part of why families become displaced.”
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills will serve breakfast and lunch, and Feeding South Dakota will be giving out food, Burckhard-McKenna said. Homeless Connect is an all-ages event that will also offer activities for children, and books provided by United Way of the Black Hills.
Burckhard-McKenna, who works for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative Family & Community Engagement, coordinates regifting store events as a community outreach for anyone in need, including senior citizens, college students with limited finances, and families with children. The regifting store will be part of Homeless Connect. Central High School honor society students will assist with the regifting store, where people can find an assortment of gently used clothing and housewares free of charge.
The Rapid City Police Department will hand out shopping bags that contain toiletry items and a mask. Goodwill is providing a flannel shirt for each man who attends, and Clothes Mentor donated clothing. Homeless Connect and the regifting store are lifelines for anyone on a tight budget, for whom spending even a couple of dollars for an item at a thrift store might not be affordable, Burckhard-McKenna said.
“I feel the need is increasing. I have families contact me on a daily basis for clothing, bedding, etc.,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “I am not sure if Rapid City is growing but the families seem to be contacting me that are new to the area or (need items) for a relative or friend that has moved in the area.”
She praised area residents’ generosity for all the donations she receives, and Burckhard-McKenna invites anyone to visit the regifting store at Homeless Connect. When school starts in the fall, she hopes to have a regifting store open on a regular basis for the community.