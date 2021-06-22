Homeless Connect anticipates serving biggest crowd to date

“They’re just needing a hand up. Any one of us, if we had a really bad month financially, it could really throw you back and put you in poverty. I think people need to look at it that way,” she said.

Representatives from 19 community agencies will have information and resources to help people find jobs, physical and mental health care, housing and more, along with giveaways such as water bottles and toilet paper. Volunteers of America will offer free HIV tests and the Department of Health will provide free syphilis tests.

At least two local stylists, Lesley Stone and Shawna Heilman, will provide haircuts free of charge. Kim Lathe Photography will take family photos and provide a copy free of charge, according to Sarah Glynn, who works as a transitional caseworker for Crisis Care for Pennington County Health and Human Services. Glynn is the chairman of the Homeless Connect committee.

“I think we’ll (attract) a variety of folks in need. I think the target population will be broader. I foresee all walks of life coming and checking it out,” Glynn said. “There wasn’t anyone who wasn’t affected by the pandemic and I think a lot of families are still struggling to find housing and affordable housing. That’s a big part of why families become displaced.”