Hometown hero Seth Stock pots OT winner for Sabres

Seth Stock was among the first three players signed by the Badlands Sabres back in June, making him one of the first-ever members of the new junior hockey team.

On Saturday night, Stock, who calls Rapid City home, came through for his squad by potting an overtime game-winner to give the Badlands Sabres a 3-2 win over the Butte Cobras in North American Tier III Hockey League action at Roosevelt Ice Arena.

“It was intangible. It was the best feeling I could’ve ever asked for,” Stock said of the winner. “I’ve got a great group of guys supporting me, and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

The victory split the two-game series as the Sabres (4-4-0) moved back to .500 and equaled a season-low two goals allowed, spurred on by a 54-save effort by goaltender Maxim Currie.

“Even though we lost (Friday’s game), I thought we battled until the end. I really expressed that, so we just took everything positive from that coming into today,” Badlands head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Max is a heck of a goalie. We’re lucky to get him back from Missoula last year. He's a goalie who’s focused and ready to go. We’ve got three good goalies we feel confident in, and Max has really been putting in the work and we’re really impressed with him.”