Hometown hero Seth Stock pots OT winner for Sabres

Seth Stock was among the first three players signed by the Badlands Sabres back in June, making him one of the first-ever members of the new junior hockey team.
On Saturday night, Stock, who calls Rapid City home, came through for his squad by potting an overtime game-winner to give the Badlands Sabres a 3-2 win over the Butte Cobras in North American Tier III Hockey League action at Roosevelt Ice Arena.
“It was intangible. It was the best feeling I could’ve ever asked for,” Stock said of the winner. “I’ve got a great group of guys supporting me, and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
The victory split the two-game series as the Sabres (4-4-0) moved back to .500 and equaled a season-low two goals allowed, spurred on by a 54-save effort by goaltender Maxim Currie.
“Even though we lost (Friday’s game), I thought we battled until the end. I really expressed that, so we just took everything positive from that coming into today,” Badlands head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Max is a heck of a goalie. We’re lucky to get him back from Missoula last year. He's a goalie who’s focused and ready to go. We’ve got three good goalies we feel confident in, and Max has really been putting in the work and we’re really impressed with him.”
Rhodes Buffalo got the Sabres on the board in the first period when he fired a shot left of the net at the goal line and the puck deflected in 9:08 into the opening frame. Remington Buffalo and Keagon Holloway tallied the assists.
The Cobras (3-5-2) leveled the contest in the second period when they picked up a power-play opportunity on a Cole Sykes roughing penalty and scored 27 seconds into the man-advantage when Fabian Vik snuck a shot under Currie at 6:36.
Badlands retook the lead at 3:30 of the third when Zach Vockler scored a 4-on-4 goal off assists from Rapid City’s Kael Delzer and Levi Knight, but Butte answered with a game-tying goal at 11:56, scored by JD Lion, to send the battle into overtime.
The Sabres controlled the puck for the vast majority of the extra frame and put several shots on target, finally getting one to fall when Stock grabbed possession on a Cobras line change and buried a short-sided goal with 1:18 remaining to end the contest with Badlands on top.
“We talked all week about our effort level. I thought that’s one thing we’ve been lacking a little bit,” Hodge said. “Before that 3-on-3 in overtime, we talked about having possession; having control of the puck, not just throwing the puck away. We did a great job with it.”
The Sabres are on the road next week taking on the Helena Bighorns (8-0-0) on Friday and Saturday. They’ll return home for a two-game series with the Bighorns the following week, Oct. 29-30.
“It was a lot of defensive responsibilities. Just had to get back, play man and do our jobs,” Stock said. “Everyone knows their role on the team, and we’re kind of getting going and everything’s becoming successful.”
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com