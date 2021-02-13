Hooked on Hardwater pairs boys, ice-fishing mentors

Hooked on Hardwater is looking for sponsors to give Club for Boys members some great outdoor adventures.

Hooked on Hardwater brings together more than 60 professional ice fishermen from throughout the upper Midwest who’ll be paired with Club for Boys members ages 6 through 17. On Feb. 27, the fishermen and boys will spend the morning on frozen Deerfield Lake catching and frying fish. For the boys, it’s an opportunity to receive undivided attention and mentoring from a caring adult.

“Our pros get up and speak at the Hooked on Hardwater banquet and sometimes they can’t even talk, they’re so choked up. It’s such a unique event. We have boys that have been with the same pro for four or five years now. Hooked on Hardwater is something great our members look forward to. It gives our boys a positive role model to see every year,” said Chantel McDonnell, director of development at The Club for Boys.

“It is great if the fish are really biting. It is even greater to see the boys with their pros and the non-stop smiles on their faces,” said Dave Oyler, executive director of the Club for Boys.