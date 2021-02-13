Hooked on Hardwater pairs boys, ice-fishing mentors

Hooked on Hardwater is looking for sponsors to give Club for Boys members some great outdoor adventures.
Hooked on Hardwater brings together more than 60 professional ice fishermen from throughout the upper Midwest who’ll be paired with Club for Boys members ages 6 through 17. On Feb. 27, the fishermen and boys will spend the morning on frozen Deerfield Lake catching and frying fish. For the boys, it’s an opportunity to receive undivided attention and mentoring from a caring adult.
“Our pros get up and speak at the Hooked on Hardwater banquet and sometimes they can’t even talk, they’re so choked up. It’s such a unique event. We have boys that have been with the same pro for four or five years now. Hooked on Hardwater is something great our members look forward to. It gives our boys a positive role model to see every year,” said Chantel McDonnell, director of development at The Club for Boys.
“It is great if the fish are really biting. It is even greater to see the boys with their pros and the non-stop smiles on their faces,” said Dave Oyler, executive director of the Club for Boys.
Donors can sponsor a boy for $100. The funds provide proper boots, clothing, snacks and a lifelong memory, McDonnell said. Any funds raised beyond what’s needed to sponsor boys will benefit the Club for Boys Outdoor Program, and allows the club to purchase extra snowpants, boots and jackets for boys in need.
Hooked on Hardwater concludes with a fundraising banquet at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Central States Fairgrounds event center. The banquet is open to the public and tickets are on sale now. Banquet tickets are $25 and can be purchased at The Thrift Store–Club for Boys, The Rooster sporting goods store, the Rapid City Club for Boys office or online at theclubforboys.org. Tickets are limited; as of Friday, about 150 tickets were available.
The evening includes dinner, storytelling from the ice fishermen, a raffle for a utility terrain vehicle from Rice Honda, and games to play with the boys. Bid on prizes such as trips, custom fishing rods and outdoor packages at live and silent auctions. All proceeds from the banquet benefit The Club for Boys Outdoor Program. Tickets to win the utility terrain vehicle can be purchased at clubforboys.org, at the Club for Boys or at The Thrift Store.
For more information, contact McDonnell at 605-415-4421 or chantelm@theclubforboys.org.