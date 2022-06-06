 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hope Grows Brunch celebrates cancer survivors

The Hope Grows Brunch, part of National Cancer Survivors Day, honors and celebrates the lives of cancer survivors while raising awareness about the challenges survivors face. The brunch will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Alpine/Ponderosa Room at The Monument, 444 N. Mount Rushmore Road.

All cancer survivors, including those who have been recently diagnosed with the disease, and their loved ones are invited to attend. 

Cancer survivor Doris Cardwell will be the featured speaker. The program will include talks by Scott Guidotti, general manager of the Monument Health Sports Performance Institute Powered by EXOS, and Kristi Gylten, director of the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute.

Tickets are $5 each, and each ticket is a donation to support future cancer care community education events. Go to monument.health/hope-grows/ to buy tickets online.  

