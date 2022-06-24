Hope Owens promoted to Central volleyball head coach

Rapid City Central assistant volleyball coach Hope Owens has been promoted to head coach, school activities director Jordan Bauer announced Friday morning.

“This is a great day for Cobbler Volleyball,” Bauer said in a statement. “Coach Owens is a highly-regarded young coach who has worked and has a proven track record of success. Coach Owens has tremendous relationship-building skills and possesses an unmatched passion to serve as the next leader for the Cobbler Volleyball program.”

Owens, 25, spent the 2021 season as an assistant coach for the Cobblers under previous head coach Jayna Morrill. She also led one of the school’s freshman teams, organized offseason workouts and serves as a coach for Black Hills Juniors Volleyball Club.

“I’m truly honored,” Owens told the Journal. “I’ve always had a very deep commitment to Central High School and building our program to be unified, as well as successful. I believe our student-athletes deserve that. I feel like they have the potential to get there.”

Owens grew up in Gettysburg and played volleyball at Potter County. After graduating from Northern State University in Aberdeen in 2019, she moved to Rapid City and worked for the State of South Dakota before becoming a teacher at Rapid City Area Schools and joining the Cobblers coaching staff, where she fell in love with the role.

“I just have such a passion for watching our kids be successful and watching them grow,” she said. “Our athletes are people before they’re athletes, and just watching those kids grow into respectful, responsible kids, that’s really what motivates me the most.”

Owens said she wants to bring more communication and organization to the program, two skills she said she’s strong in, and create a positive mentality among her team.

“What interested me the most (in becoming head coach) was making that larger impact,” she said. “I’ve always had that spark of leadership since I was younger, and I’ve always had a passion for being a role model to our student-athletes, as well as our coaches.”

At 25 years old, Owens said she understands that there might be doubt from those on the outside of her abilities as a young head coach, but she’s on a mission to prove them wrong.

“I want to prove that it doesn't matter what your age is. I feel like that doesn’t define anything,” she said. “With connecting with our athletes, we can serve as a good role model.”

Central volleyball hasn’t produced a winning season since 2012 and finished 18th in the Class AA standings last year, out of 19 schools, with a 7-27 record. Owens said turning the program around will start with laying down the groundwork for success.

“We can’t count to 10 if we haven’t counted to five,” she said. “It’s really important that you build those core foundational skills before you expect your athletes to move to 10.”

The Cobblers can begin official practices Aug. 12 and start playing matches as early as Aug. 23.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

