Horace Mann clothing drive nets 'bags and bags' of donations

Kids with a cause can do big things in their community. At Horace Mann Elementary School, a clothing drive has gathered about 25 boxes of clothing in just one month.

The clothing drive is a project of the school’s Lighthouse Committee, which is made up of a few staff members and one or two students representing each grade from kindergarten through fifth.

“We do different projects throughout the building or the community, and one thing we wanted to do is this clothing drive,” said Andi Lies, the Horace Mann school secretary who helped coordinate the clothing drive. “This is one of the things the children felt most passionate about.”

Throughout the month of March, students, staff and the community collected gently used clothing and shoes. “Bags upon bags” were donated and will continue to come in through Friday, Lies said. A classroom is temporarily in use as a collection site. On Friday, the clothing will be displayed so the entire school can see the results of their efforts.

“All the kids can see how important this drive was and the outcome we’ve had from the community,” Lies said. “It was the outpouring between students bringing things in, and staff and the wide array of Horace Mann families.”

After the Lighthouse Committee students decided they wanted to conduct a clothing drive, Lies said she contacted local organizations to find a place where the clothing could best be put to use.

On Monday, Anpo Zintkala Healing Center, a Black Hills-based nonprofit organization, will transport the clothing to Porcupine where it will be distributed, Lies said.

Lies credited Horace Mann’s Principal Kelly Gorman, vocal music teacher Jill Surrell, and parapro Dirk Kitzelman for assisting with the successful clothing drive.

Horace Mann’s Lighthouse Committee does projects such as selling concessions at school functions throughout each school year, Lies said. The committee meets weekly and likes to be able to help the community. All the projects are chosen with input from the student committee members.

“It is building confidence in the children, and also trying to give them a voice, which is most important,” Lies said. “The children have been instrumental and their input is just amazing for the ages of the kids and the ideas they’re able to come up with, and how they work as a team is hugely important as well. They build off each other’s ideas, which is really cool.”

