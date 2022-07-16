Hot bats continue as Stars split regular season finale with Sioux Falls East

Rapid City Post 320 concluded its regular Saturday with a pair of strong offensive performances.

The Stars tallied 11 hits and scored a surprise 10-6 victory over Sioux Falls Post 15 East in the first game of a doubleheader, then struck for eight runs in the first inning of the second game but surrendered a five-run lead in a wild game that ended in an 18-11 loss for the series split at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Post 320 finishes it 2022 regular season campaign with a 31-16 record and a 15-6 mark among South Dakota competition. It now awaits its playoff seeding and opponent for the best-of-three play-in series, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City.

In Game 1, all 11 of the Stars' hits were singles. Gavyn Dansby went 2 for 4 with one run and four RBIs, while Lane Darrow collected a pair of knocks with one run and three RBIs. James Furchner went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Will Vliestra earned a pair of hits with three runs.

Jett Wetzler surrendered all six runs on the mound on eight hits while striking out four and walking one in 6 2/3 innings. Noah Popken got the final out to secure the win.

In Game 2, Dansby went 4 for 5 with a run and an RBI, while Mason Mehlhaff collected three hits with two RBIs. Ryan Rufledt scored a pair of knocks and added two runs and two RBIs, and Darrow tallied three runs.

Hayden Leighty lasted 2 2/3 innings on the mound, surrendering eight runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four. Xander Dansby took over in relief in allowed three runs on three hits in one inning, followed by Tyson Ness, who gave up four runs on five hits 2 2/3 and Caden Benke, who allowed three runs on three hits in 2/3 innings.