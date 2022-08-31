 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot forecast will lead to early closure of 13 RCAS schools Thursday

Rapid City Area Schools

After temperatures rose to more than 90 degrees inside some classrooms today, the Rapid City Area Schools announced that there will be an early 1 p.m. release for students in 13 of the system's buildings that don't have central heat and air conditioning.

According to an email from the district, "This decision is made in the interest of student safety. Today multiple students were reported to have experienced dizziness, lightheadedness, nose bleeds, and nausea due to temperatures at these buildings."

Bus routes will be run early.

The following 13 buildings, which do not have air conditioning, will be releasing at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. 

Elementary Schools: Black Hawk, Canyon Lake, Grandview, Horace Mann, Meadowbrook, Pinedale, Rapid Valley, Robbinsdale, South Canyon, South Park, Wilson

Middle Schools: South Middle School, and North Middle School.

All other schools have Central Air and will remain in session for the entire day.

