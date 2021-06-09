 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot Springs' Ben Kramer to coach Red team in SD all-star football game
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hot Springs' Ben Kramer to coach Red team in SD all-star football game

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
HS Kramer

Hot Springs head football coach Ben Kramer talks to his team in 2019 during practice.

 Richard Anderson

Hot Springs head football coach Ben Kramer and three other area coaches will lead the way in the Red versus Blue South Dakota High School All-Star Game Saturday in Vermillion.

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) is hosting the event, presented by Sanford.

Athletes from 48 South Dakota communities will compete in the game. They arrived for practices on Wednesday, followed by a host of activities. The game is set to kick off at the DakotaDome Saturday at 12 p.m. (MT).

“We’ve got a fantastic week lined up for the extremely talented young athletes coming to Vermillion for the All-Star game,” said Nate Welch, President and CEO of the VCDC. “An event like this creates the perfect opportunity to showcase the great town of Vermillion to families across the entire state of South Dakota. We can’t wait to welcome them all to not only enjoy a great game of football, but to enjoy Vermillion’s unique offerings while they are visiting us.”

Friday night the athletes and their visiting family and friends will gather for an All-Star Recognition Banquet.

The All-Star Recognition Banquet will start at 7 p.m. (CT) at the Old Lumber Company. Bill Gassen, President and CEO of Sanford Health, will be the guest speaker. Gassen was a big contributor to Coyote sports as he was a talented two-sport athlete at USD. He left USD with numerous awards and accolades in both football and track and field.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kramer will be joined by assistant coaches Brandon White (Harrisburg), Russ Bailey (Custer), Dan Maciecjzak (Douglas), and Lex Heathershaw (Wall) for the Red team.

“Being selected to coach with this group of coaches and this group of athletes is an honor,” said Kramer in a statement. “Vermillion does a great job taking care of us all week long. I am really looking forward to it.”

West River seniors scheduled to compete for the Red Team include: Brextin Garza of Belle Fourche; Carson Bailey, Cody Thompson and Isaiah Portwood, all of Lemmon/McIntosh; Charlie Larson and Jack Green, both of St. Thomas More; Daniel Sedlacek and Jace Kelley, both of Custer; David Severson, Malik Ahmed Hosie and Tyler Clark, all of Douglas; Talon Elshere and Wren Jacobs, both of Sturgis; Reed Ohrtman and TJ Hammar, both of Kadoka Area; Jackson Hansen and Bosten Morehart, both of Winner and Richard Long of Harding County.

Head coach of the Blue team, Rich Lundstrom of Canton. Lundstrom is the head football coach, assistant girls’ basketball coach and head girls track coach for the CHawks. He will be joined by assistant coaches Steve Steele (Pierre), Shaun Wanner (Groton Area), Byron Pudwill (Bon Homme), and John King (Gregory).

“I am very excited for the opportunity to coach such an outstanding group of players,” said Lundstrom. “I am equally excited to work with our coaching staff. Our offense is going to be wide open and our defense is going to attack from everywhere. The new ‘Greatest Show on Turf’”

 Tom O’Boyle will host a Kids Camp on Friday from 1:30-3 p.m. The Kids Camp is open to 4th–6th graders and will cost $15 and located at the USD practice field. Kids in attendance can expect to learn basic football fundamentals of line play and skill position play.

The South Dakota High School All-Star game is open to the public. Adult tickets are $20, children aged 5-18 years are $15, and children 5 and under are free. For more ticket information visit LiveVermillion.com or call the VCDC at 605-624-5571.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

SD Football All-Star Game

Red Team

Head Coach - Ben Kramer

Assistant Coaches – Brandon White, Russ Bailey, Dan Maciecjzak, Lex Heathershaw

Aaron Thomas – Sioux Falls Washington

Ashaun Roach-Valandra – St. Mary

Ashton Bultje – Sioux Valley

Bosten Morehart – Winner

Brextin Garza – Belle Fourche

Carson Bailey – Lemmon/McIntosh

Charlie Larson – St. Thomas More HS

Chayce Montagne – Dakota Valley HS

Cody Thompson – Lemmon/McIntosh

Connor Logan – Sioux Valley

Connor Saunders – Vermillion

Daniel Sedlacek – Custer

David Severson – Douglas

Dominic Abraham – Garretson

Ethyn Rollinger – Harrisburg

Gaven Sudbeck – Kadoka Area

Isaiah Portwood – Lemmon/McIntosh

Isaiah Robinson – Sioux Falls Lincoln

Jace Kelley – Custer

Jack Green – St. Thomas More

Jaxon Kampshoff – Howard

Jaxton Schiller – Sioux Valley

Jackson Hansen - Winner

John Noordsy – Brookings

Kashas VanderWal – Sioux Valley

Kayden Ahlemeier – Potter County

Kobey June – Dakota Valley HS

Lincoln Boetel – Harrisburg

Luke Rettedal – Tea Area HS

Malik Ahmed Hosie – Douglas

Nathan Cook – Stanley County

Parker Theobald – Brookings

Reed Ohrtman – Kadoka Area

Richard Long – Harding County

Ryan Dodds – Dakota Valley

Samuel Callies – Howard

Talon Elshere – Sturgis

TJ Hamar – Kadoka Area

Trevor Fitzgerald - Yankton

Tyler Clark – Douglas

Wren Jacobs – Sturgis

Blue Team

Head Coach – Rich Lundstrom

Assistant Coaches – Steve Steele, Shaun Wanner, Byron Pudwill, John King

Ben Ziebarth – Mitchell

Bodie Burnham – Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Braden Goehring – Mobridge-Pollock

Brock Stevens – WWSSC

Bryston Goehring – Mobridge-Pollock

Carter Hogg – Aberdeen Central

Carter Owen – Florence/Henry

Cayden Eisemann – Mobridge-Pollock

Coby Maeschen – Dell Rapids

Colby Rumpza – Dakota Hills

Darien Rabe – Gayville-Volin

Derek Eidsness – West Central

Derick Siemonsma – Huron

Gunnar Gehring – Pierre

Hayden Reints – Langford

Hunter Lemer – Aberdeen Central

Jackson Hilton – Brandon Valley

Jackson McNiel – Warner HS

Jacob Schwab – Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Jacob Williams – Wolsey Wessington

Jaimen Farrell – Groton Area

Jaxon Skinner – West Central

Johnny Rozeboom – Burke

Jordan Gall – Scotland HS

Josh Livermore – West Central

Kaleb Kubal – Bon Homme

Landon Leidholt – Warner HS

Maguire Raske – Pierre

Martin Raasch – Great Plains Lutheran

Matthew Hettich – Ipswitch/Edmunds Central

Parker Phillips – Mitchell

Parker Reed – Brandon Valley

Payton Gassman – Florence/Henry

Preston Taylor – Pierre

Regan Bollweg – Pierre

Rhoss Oliver – Gregory

Ryan Janes – Huron

Rylee Schultz – Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Seth Peterson – Canton HS

Tate Johnson – Brandon Valley

Tristan Abbott – Wolsey-Wessington

Wes Koenig – Brookings Bobcats

Wyatt Bray – Britton-Hecla

Zach Schreier – Dell Rapids

Zane McMillen – Gregory

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Edward talks to CNN about his father's legacy and family rift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News