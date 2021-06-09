Hot Springs' Ben Kramer to coach Red team in SD all-star football game

Hot Springs head football coach Ben Kramer and three other area coaches will lead the way in the Red versus Blue South Dakota High School All-Star Game Saturday in Vermillion.

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) is hosting the event, presented by Sanford.

Athletes from 48 South Dakota communities will compete in the game. They arrived for practices on Wednesday, followed by a host of activities. The game is set to kick off at the DakotaDome Saturday at 12 p.m. (MT).

“We’ve got a fantastic week lined up for the extremely talented young athletes coming to Vermillion for the All-Star game,” said Nate Welch, President and CEO of the VCDC. “An event like this creates the perfect opportunity to showcase the great town of Vermillion to families across the entire state of South Dakota. We can’t wait to welcome them all to not only enjoy a great game of football, but to enjoy Vermillion’s unique offerings while they are visiting us.”

Friday night the athletes and their visiting family and friends will gather for an All-Star Recognition Banquet.