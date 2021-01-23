Hot Springs captures Gym-O-Rama title

Like all sports, it's been a year of uncertainly and change for the area high school gymnasts.
Saturday in the annual Gym-O-Rama at the Rapid City High School annex gymnasium. Iit was a bit of a different meet than normal, but a strong one for the teams building for region and state qualifying competition.
Hot Springs came out on top with 133.200 points, with Pierre second at 131.625 and Chamberlain third with 129.775. Stanley County scored 106.850, and Rapid City Central and Stevens, only with three gymnasts each, had 98.300 and 91.000 points respectively.
This was the third home meet for Central and Stevens this season, but the largest one with six teams.
Raiders and Cobblers head coach Pam Junek said the structure of this meet was different than all of the other meets that they’ve gone to, with many of the other meets using the four-team pods.
The biggest difference of this meet was there was no five-minute team warmup.
“For us, we actually practiced that this week, so the girls were more calm today and it reflected on how they did today,” Junek said. “The one thing about COVID is it has definitely challenges us to do different thinking on each one of the meets coming up.
It was another good effort for Hot Springs, which set a school record in team points a couple of weeks ago in Ft. Pierre with 135.75 points. Veteran Hot Springs head coach Dana Nachtigall again liked her team's effort.
"I'm really happy with the consistency that our girls are having," Nachtigall said. "We were able to put in a few higher level skills today to see how they went, and it went really well."
Although meet hosts Rapid City Central and Stevens can't challenge for any team title with just three gymnasts each (you need four gymnasts for team scoring), longtime head coach Pam Junek was also happy with her girls and the meet as a whole.
"We thought things went well. We had a lot of improvement, and one of our Central girls (Ciara Sieveke) got her first 9 ever on the floor, so that was pretty exciting for her.
Sieveke, a sophomore, won all four individual events (she tied int he vault) and the all-around with 35.325 points. Allison Hough of Chamberlain was second in the all-around with 34.000 points, followed by 8th grader Peyton Stewart of Hot Springs and freshman Neveah Karber of Pierre at 33.850 points.
Jaylen Nachtigall of Hot Springs, a sophomore, wasn't far behind in fifth place
Sieveke won the bars at 8.4000, the balance beam at 8.6500, the floor exercise at 9.2750 and the vault, tying with Hough, at 9.000.
"Ciara did very well today," Junek said, "She had a fall on bars, which was a little bit of a surprise for her because she usually doesn't do that."
Also for Central, junior Matayah Yellow Mule finished second on the floor at 9.1250.
"We still need to work on staying on the beam, that is always an issue. If you win the beam, you can win the meet," Junek said. "On the Stevens side, we have added some difficulty to our routines, so we're climbing for that and they are advancing so that is pretty cool to see them wanting to challenge themselves more."
For Hot Springs, Stewart was in a three-way tie for second on the beam with Hough and Karber at 8.600 and third on the bars at 8.2500.
Lady Bison freshman Kiera Allen was second on the bars at 8.300, while Nachtigall was tied for fourth in the vault 8.900 and fourth on the floor at 9.0750. Senior Jessi Schroeder was sixth on the beam at 8.2500.
Stevens and Central, in Class AA, have a triangular with Pierre Saturday in Pierre and the East-West State Qualifer Feb. 5 in Sioux Falls. The state meet is in Watertown Feb. 12-13..
"We have one more meet to qualify in-season for state, so Ciara has already qualified on floor and vault, so that is exciting," Junek said. "The girls that we have this year are amazing. They are willing to put in the difficulty in order to increase their scores. They want to be competitive this year, which is just really awesome to work with these girls, especially in this COVID year."
The Lady Bison will have a quadrangular Friday and the Region 2 Meet Feb. 5 at Wagner.
"As we go to prepare for regions and state, we're just excited to continue to build and grow on the skills we have, and excited to see what this little team can do," Dana Nachtigall said. "It's just a great group of girls to work with, which makes for a fun year of a great sport."