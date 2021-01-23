Hot Springs captures Gym-O-Rama title

Also for Central, junior Matayah Yellow Mule finished second on the floor at 9.1250.

"We still need to work on staying on the beam, that is always an issue. If you win the beam, you can win the meet," Junek said. "On the Stevens side, we have added some difficulty to our routines, so we're climbing for that and they are advancing so that is pretty cool to see them wanting to challenge themselves more."

For Hot Springs, Stewart was in a three-way tie for second on the beam with Hough and Karber at 8.600 and third on the bars at 8.2500.

Lady Bison freshman Kiera Allen was second on the bars at 8.300, while Nachtigall was tied for fourth in the vault 8.900 and fourth on the floor at 9.0750. Senior Jessi Schroeder was sixth on the beam at 8.2500.

Stevens and Central, in Class AA, have a triangular with Pierre Saturday in Pierre and the East-West State Qualifer Feb. 5 in Sioux Falls. The state meet is in Watertown Feb. 12-13..