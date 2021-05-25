 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot Springs girls win at Douglas
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Hot Springs girls win at Douglas

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Hot Springs nipped Spearfish for the team title in the Douglas Wind 9-hole Invite girls' golf tournament Tuesday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

The Bison finished with a score of 212 strokes, one less than the Spartans. Douglas was third with a 239, followed by Rapid City Stevens at 242, Custer with a 245 and Lakota Tech with a 250. Rapid City Central competed but did not have a full team.

While it was the Lady Bison edging the Spartans for the team win, it was a Spearfish player just getting past a Hot Springs player for individual honors. Kalie Lantis of Spearfish finished with a 46, one stroke ahead of Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs.

Tobi Carlow of Lakota Tech finished third with a 51, followed by Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs, also with a 51, and Tyler Schoonover of Stevens with a 52.

Josie Farrier of Central was sixth with a 53, followed by teammate Ava Ford at 54, and Allyson Kattke of Hot Springs, also with a 54.

Rounding out the top 10 saw Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood and Holliday Thorton of Douglas both shoot a 55.

Central and Stevens return to action with the City Tournament at Elks Golf Course Thursday and to be determined on Friday.

The state tournaments will be June 6-7 with the Class AA tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls, the Class A at Spearfish Canyon Country Club and Class B at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City crews dig into summer project

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Your Two Cents for May 21
Local

Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more g…

Your Two Cents for May 22
Local

Your Two Cents for May 22

We pay school taxes to help educate children and prepare for life. Learning about one's family heritage and nearly extinct language is not a g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Brother of journalist detained in Myanmar says family is hopeful

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News