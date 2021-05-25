Hot Springs girls win at Douglas

Hot Springs nipped Spearfish for the team title in the Douglas Wind 9-hole Invite girls' golf tournament Tuesday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

The Bison finished with a score of 212 strokes, one less than the Spartans. Douglas was third with a 239, followed by Rapid City Stevens at 242, Custer with a 245 and Lakota Tech with a 250. Rapid City Central competed but did not have a full team.

While it was the Lady Bison edging the Spartans for the team win, it was a Spearfish player just getting past a Hot Springs player for individual honors. Kalie Lantis of Spearfish finished with a 46, one stroke ahead of Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs.

Tobi Carlow of Lakota Tech finished third with a 51, followed by Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs, also with a 51, and Tyler Schoonover of Stevens with a 52.

Josie Farrier of Central was sixth with a 53, followed by teammate Ava Ford at 54, and Allyson Kattke of Hot Springs, also with a 54.

Rounding out the top 10 saw Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood and Holliday Thorton of Douglas both shoot a 55.

Central and Stevens return to action with the City Tournament at Elks Golf Course Thursday and to be determined on Friday.

The state tournaments will be June 6-7 with the Class AA tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls, the Class A at Spearfish Canyon Country Club and Class B at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.

