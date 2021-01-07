Hot Springs gymnasts closing in on school record after winning Rapid City Triangular

The Hot Springs gymnastics team keeps inching closer to a school record in team points and had another outstanding effort against Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central Thursday night at Rapid City High School.
The Lady Bison finished with 131.60 points, to 109.60 for Central and 88.60 for Stevens. The school record for Hot Springs is 132.25 points.
Not only are the Lady Bison having a strong season, veteran head coach Dana Nachtigall said they are a fun team to coach.
"They are a good, positive little team, good teammates," Nachtigall said. "They are working to break our school record. They were within one point last week, so they are hungry for that, for sure. We're done putting in new things, so we're just looking to clean it up, working to finish it all out so we are ready for regions and state."
Central's Ciara Sieveke had a big night by winning three events and the all-around with 36.05 points, followed by three Hot Springs gymnasts — eighth grader Peyton Stewart (33.55), ninth grader Kiera Allen (32.55) and sophomore Jaylen Nachtigall (32.30).
Hot Springs senior Aerial Bochmann and Stewart tried for first on the balance beam at 8.45 each. Stewart was also second on the bars (8.10) and Allen was third on the vault (8.55) and fourth on the floor (8.50).
Jaylen Nachtigall was also second on the vault (8.80) and second on the floor (8.80).
"We did very well. We had a few wobble bobbles here and there, but overall this is a fun little team," said Dana Nachtigall. "They pick up for each other when one has an off night. It's a good, fun little group."
The Hot Springs coach said they have made a lot of improvements this season and they're at the point where they are refining their skills as they hit the backstretch of the season.
"Right now we have some new skills in, so we're still kind of working through them to get them nice and clean for the end of the meets," she said.
Hot Springs jumps right back at it Saturday at the Stanley County Hula Luau in Ft. Pierre.
For the Cobblers and the Raiders, it was rare mid-week action, and their second straight home triangular. They hosted Pierre last Saturday.
Head coach Pam Junek said they were pretty excited about having a Thursday night meet, although she said it was interesting.
"We thought that the girls improved a lit bit, although the beam was a little rough for both teams, so we know we have some work to do on that," she said.
Sieveke had another strong outing, likely her best of the season, winning three of the four individual events. She won the vault (9.00), the bars (9.45) and the floor exercise (9.20). She also tied for third with Hannah Wheeler of Stevens on the beam at 8.40.
"It was the first time she hit her bar routine, and it was absolutely beautiful," Junek said of Sieveke. "It was the highest score she has gotten on bars and vault. She nailed that second vault. It was fun to see her excited about gymnastics and able to do well."
Also for the Cobblers, Matayah Yellowmule was seventh in the all-around (29.85) as she was also third on the floor (8.55).
"Emily Sherman, this is the first time she has competed this season," Junek said. "Hallie Forman is putting things together. this is her first year of high school gymnastics, so it is a lot different than her club world. Matayah is shooting for higher scores and connections all of the time, so it is fun to watch her improve because she is taking a lot more chances to do what she is doing."
Wheeler was fifth in the all-around at 31.85.
"Hannah Wheeler is coming back from a knee injury so she was able to compete in all four events, which was good," Junek said. "Emily Adams improved her bars, so she is progressing. It's nice to see those skills getting put together. Zoe (Sudbeck) did well. She is a freshman for us this year, so it is fun to see her starting to climb."
Junek said they are feeling a little more comfortable, with this their third meet of the season. The Cobblers and Raiders are at the Pierre Invitational Jan. 16 and will host their annual Gym-O-Rama Jan. 23.
"We're feeling better about things," she said. "We're next at Pierre and there will be a pod event where there are four teams, four teams and four teams in three sessions where it is usually all in one session. It will be interesting for the girls to compete. They'll need to be on task because they jump in there to start instead of having time to think about what they are doing. It will be challenging for everybody, and not necessarily in a bad way either."