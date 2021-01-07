Hot Springs gymnasts closing in on school record after winning Rapid City Triangular

"It was the first time she hit her bar routine, and it was absolutely beautiful," Junek said of Sieveke. "It was the highest score she has gotten on bars and vault. She nailed that second vault. It was fun to see her excited about gymnastics and able to do well."

Also for the Cobblers, Matayah Yellowmule was seventh in the all-around (29.85) as she was also third on the floor (8.55).

"Emily Sherman, this is the first time she has competed this season," Junek said. "Hallie Forman is putting things together. this is her first year of high school gymnastics, so it is a lot different than her club world. Matayah is shooting for higher scores and connections all of the time, so it is fun to watch her improve because she is taking a lot more chances to do what she is doing."

Wheeler was fifth in the all-around at 31.85.

"Hannah Wheeler is coming back from a knee injury so she was able to compete in all four events, which was good," Junek said. "Emily Adams improved her bars, so she is progressing. It's nice to see those skills getting put together. Zoe (Sudbeck) did well. She is a freshman for us this year, so it is fun to see her starting to climb."