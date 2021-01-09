Hot Springs gymnasts win Hula Luau

The Cobblers held a slight three-point edge (14-11) after the first quarter and both teams scored 16 points in each of the second and third quarters, with Central taking 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Central led by as much as 10 points late to pick up the win.

Swallow, who had 22 points in the loss to Aberdeen Central Friday night, was 13-of-18 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals.

Julian Swallow also scored 12 points for the Cobblers, who were 23-of-43 from the field (54%) and 6-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Central did struggle from the free-throw line, hitting just 14-of-27. After turning the ball over 20 times Friday night, the Cobblers had just 11 miscues against Pierre.

Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 21 points, while Houston Lunde scored 13 and Jackson Edman added 12 points.

Pierre was 20-of-48 from the field (42%) and hit 9-of-23 3-pointers and 10-of-14 from the line.

Central, 5-2, is at Sturgis Thursday, while Pierre, 1-5, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.