Hot Springs gymnasts win Hula Luau

The Hot Springs gymnastics team had been flirting with a team scoring record in the last couple of weeks, but easily surpassed it Saturday by winning the Stanley County Hula Luau in Ft. Pierre.
The Lady Bison scored 135.750 points — their previous record was 132.25 points — to easily win the team title. Wagner/Bon Homme was second at 132.450, followed by Chamberlain at 128.950, Wall/Kadoka/Philip at 120.100, Parkston at 119.400 and West Central at 118.400.
Peyton Stewart finished fourth in the all-around (34.150) for the Lady Bison, with Jaylen Nachtigall in sixth (33.850).
Nachtigall was second on the floor (9.300), third on the vault (9.050) and fifth on the beam (8.300). Jessi Schroeder finished second on the bars (8.250) and Stewart was also third on the bars (8.200), fourth on the balance beam (8.400) and fifth on the floor (8.900).
Also for Wall/Kadoka/Philip, Piper Cordes was fifth on the vault at 8.900.
Hot Springs returns to action Saturday at the Linda Collignon Invitational in Madison.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 66, PIERRE 59: Micah Swallow had another outstanding game with 31 points to lead the Cobblers past Pierre Saturday afternoon at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers held a slight three-point edge (14-11) after the first quarter and both teams scored 16 points in each of the second and third quarters, with Central taking 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Central led by as much as 10 points late to pick up the win.
Swallow, who had 22 points in the loss to Aberdeen Central Friday night, was 13-of-18 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals.
Julian Swallow also scored 12 points for the Cobblers, who were 23-of-43 from the field (54%) and 6-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Central did struggle from the free-throw line, hitting just 14-of-27. After turning the ball over 20 times Friday night, the Cobblers had just 11 miscues against Pierre.
Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 21 points, while Houston Lunde scored 13 and Jackson Edman added 12 points.
Pierre was 20-of-48 from the field (42%) and hit 9-of-23 3-pointers and 10-of-14 from the line.
Central, 5-2, is at Sturgis Thursday, while Pierre, 1-5, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.
DOUGLAS 76, SPEARFISH 55: The Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter to stop the Spartans Saturday in Box Elder.
Spearfish led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and it was tied at 30-30 at halftime. The Patriots led by five going into the fourth where they outscored the Spartans 27-11.
Connor Sauvage hit three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 21 points for the Patriots, followed by Kolin Ray with 19 points, Kyle Shields with 14 and Dylan Schelske with 10. Malik Motly grabbed nine rebounds for Douglas.
Peyton Millis led Spearfish with 13 points, followed by Seth Hamilton and Alec Sundsted with 12 points each.
Douglas, 2-4, host Lead-Deadwood Tuesday and Spearfish, 1-6, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday.
WALL 58, BENNETT COUNTY 44: The Eagles played for the first time in 22 days and stopped the Warriors Saturday in Wall.
Wall led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 32-20 at halftime. The Eagles then outscored Bennett County 22-4 in the third and 16-9 in the fourth.
Cedar Amiotte led Wall with 20 points and Reid Hansen added 13 points.
Kaedom Jack led Bennett County with 17 points and Deryck Two Bulls scored 14.
Wall, 2-2, opens the West River Tournament Thursday by hosting Moorcroft, Wyo., while Bennett County, 1-5, hosts Mobridge-Pollock Tuesday.
EDGEMONT 52, SIOUX COUNTY (NE) 20: Just four players scored as the Moguls breezed past the Warriors Saturday for their second win of the season.
Caleb Simons notched 22 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three assists in the victory, while Ryan Koupal tallied 11 points four steals and three assists. Kolton Darrow added 10 points and Grant Darrow chipped in nine.
Edgemont (2-5) takes on Hot Springs (1-3) in the first round of the West River Tournament in Wall on Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 48, STURGIS 41: Aiden Giffin scored 23 points as the Broncs snapped their five-game losing streak with a close victory over the Scoopers.
Gage Kracht added 13 points for Belle Fourche (3-5), while Tyan Buus paced Sturgis (1-6) with 12 points.
The Broncs host Spearfish on Tuesday, and the Scoopers travel to Pierre on Tuesday.
WINNER 76, GREGORY 55: The Warriors came from behind to stop the Gorillas Saturday in Winner.
Winner trailed 19-15 at the end of the first quarter, but led 31-27 at halftime and 52-44 going into the fourth.
Brady Fritz led the Warriors with 29 points, four rebounds and four steals. Blake Volmer added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Daniel Mitchell led all scorers with 31 points, hitting 6-of-15 3-pointers, for Gregory.
Winner, 8-1, is at Tri-Valley Thursday and Gregory, 4-3, is at Wagner Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
STURGIS 43, BELLE FOURCHE 41: The Scoopers held off the Broncs for their third straight win Saturday in Sturgis.
Sturgis led by one at halftime and extended its advantage to 11, 35-24, going into the fourth quarter.
The Broncs rallied in the fourth, but could never quite get over the hump.
Reese Ludwick led the Scoopers with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Kaylee Whatley added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Bella Jensen led the Broncs with 24 points, 12 in the fourth quarter.
Sturgis, 4-4, hosts Rapid City Central next Saturday, while Belle Fourche, 6-2, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 70, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 34: Coming off of the big win over No. 1 Class AA Sioux Falls Washington Friday, the Cavaliers ran past the Huskies Saturday in Emery.
Haleigh Timmer led Class A No. 1 STM with 21 points and Reese Ross added 20 points.
St. Thomas More, 8-0, is at Custer Tuesday, while Bridgewater-Emery, 4-3, Tuesday.
PIERRE 46, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 45: The Lady Governors held on to beat the Cobblers Saturday in Pierre.
Central led 11-7 after the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime, before Pierre led 36-35 going into the fourth. Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth.
Jordon Heckert paced the Cobblers with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Josie Hill added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Remington Price led Pierre with 16 points and Caytee Williams added 11 points.
Central, 4-4, is at Sturgis next Saturday, while Pierre, 4-4, is at Mitchell Thursday.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 52, RAPID CITY STEVENS 46: The unbeaten Golden Eagles held off the Raiders Saturday in Aberdeen.
Bailee Sobczak led Stevens with 14 points and four steals, while Jayda Mcnabb added seven assists and six rebounds.
Abby Kopecky led Aberdeen Central with 20 points and eight assists, while Brooklyn Kusler added 12 points.
Stevens, 4-4, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt Jan. 22, while Aberdeen Central, 6-0, hosts Yankton Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 62, JONES COUNTY 44: The Lady Comets got 31 points from Olivia Kieffer and stopped the Coyotes Saturday afternoon at Hart Ranch.
Abby Pierce also scored 10 points for the lady comets.
Rapid City Christian, 4-3, faces Edgemont Tuesday in the West River Invitational in Hot Springs, while Jones County, 5-3, hosts Colome Tuesday.
DUPREE 56, SANBORN CENTRAL/WOONSOCKET 43: The Tigers picked up the win Saturday at the Redfield Girls Basketball Classic.
No other result were made available.
Dupree, 5-3, hosts Redfield Jan. 18, while Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 3-5, hosts Kimball/White Lake Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 56, DOUGLAS 22: The Spartans picked up their second victory of the season with a big win over the Patriots on Saturday.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish (2-5) with 15 points, while Lamara Castaneda paced Douglas (1-6) with 12 points.
The Spartans play Belle Fourche on the road Tuesday, and the Patriots host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.
WINNER 85, GREGORY 32: The Warriors scored 59 points in the first half to run past the Lady Gorillas Saturday in Winner.
Bella Swedlund and Kalla Bertram both scored 20 points for Winner and Ellie Brozk added 13 points.
Morgan Opbroek led Gregory with 16 points and Brooklynn Kenzy added 10.
Winner, 8-1, is at Corsica-Stickney Thursday and Gregory, 1-6, is at Wagner Tuesday.
Wrestling
Raiders place second at Brandon Valley
Rapid City Stevens had three individual champions and placed a strong second at the Dan Pansch Invitational Saturday in Brandon.
Host Brandon Valley finished with 235 points, to 225 for the Raiders in the eight-team field. Tea Area was a distant third with 160 points.
Earning individual titles for the Raiders were Logan Graf at 120 pounds, Riley Benson at 152 and Ryan Brink at 195. Placing second were Jack Schoenhard at 113 and Corter Doney at 138.
Earning third-place finishes for the Raiders were Evan Eckholm at 106, Tanner VanScot at 170, Jayden Alexander at 182 and Eli Huot at 220.
Stevens returns to action next Saturday at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell.
Cobblers take third at West Central Invite
The Rapid City Central wrestling team had one champion, three runner-ups and three third-place finishers, taking third as a team Saturday at the West Central Invitational.
Pierre won the team title with 216 points, to 179 for Watertown and 112.5 for the Cobblers.
TJ Morrison got the individual title for the Cobblers at 152 pounds as he beat Ben Althoff of Watertown, 9-2.
Placing second for the Cobblers were Graydon Bakke (160), Landin Winter (170) and Kane Wirkus (285). Earning third-place finishes for Central were Jagar McCarthy (106), Riley Schmidt (113) and Jaxson Morrison (195).
The Cobblers return to action Thursday when they host Spearfish and Douglas.