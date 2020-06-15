Hot Springs High announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three individuals and one team were announced Monday to the Hot Springs High School Athletics Hall of Fame class for 2020..

The new members will officially be recognized in the fall of 2021 during the annual homecoming weekend as this year's banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be inducted with the 2021 class.

The three individuals for 2020 include: Cheryl (Burg) Huddleston, 1971 graduate, as an athlete and coach; Kevin Couch, 1996, athlete and Lisa (Collogan) Starr, 1999, athlete.

Also selected for the 2020 class is the 1917 Hot Springs state champion football team.

Burg-Huddleston was an outstanding athlete in the late 1960s and early 1970s and later made her mark as a 30-year plus coach at Hot Springs. She was a head gymnastics coach, as well as an assistant track and cross country during the Bison's state dominance in track and field and cross country in the mid to late 1990s. She was named the state's assistant coach of the year in 1996 and 1997.

She was also an assistant girls' basketball coach.