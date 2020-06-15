Hot Springs High announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

Three individuals and one team were announced Monday to the Hot Springs High School Athletics Hall of Fame class for 2020..
The new members will officially be recognized in the fall of 2021 during the annual homecoming weekend as this year's banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be inducted with the 2021 class.
The three individuals for 2020 include: Cheryl (Burg) Huddleston, 1971 graduate, as an athlete and coach; Kevin Couch, 1996, athlete and Lisa (Collogan) Starr, 1999, athlete.
Also selected for the 2020 class is the 1917 Hot Springs state champion football team.
Burg-Huddleston was an outstanding athlete in the late 1960s and early 1970s and later made her mark as a 30-year plus coach at Hot Springs. She was a head gymnastics coach, as well as an assistant track and cross country during the Bison's state dominance in track and field and cross country in the mid to late 1990s. She was named the state's assistant coach of the year in 1996 and 1997.
She was also an assistant girls' basketball coach.
Couch won three individual state titles in cross country and track and field in the mid 1990s and also led the Bison boys to the state cross country title in 1994. In 1995 as a junior, he won Class A state track titles in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200, and as a senior won the Class A state individual title in cross country, leading the team to a fourth-place finish.
On the basketball court, Couch was a starter and led the Bison to the district and Black Hills Conference titles in 1996 as a senior, and also received the Sue Ann Big Crow Award as a senior. He also earned a basketball scholarship at Central Community College in Columbus, Neb.
Collogan-Starr is one of the most highly decorated track and field stars in Hot Springs High School history, winning four Class A individual state track titles, including the 100-meter dash, the 200 and 400 in 1998 and the 100 again in 1999. She also was the anchor leg of two state relay title teams in 1996 and 1997, as well as an eight-time regional individual champion.
She was named a national All-American in 1998 and 1999. Her times in the 100, 200 and 400 are school records.
Starr-Collogan was also a cross country all-state performer in 1996, 1997 and 1998. She later became a nine-time All-American at Black Hills State University.
She is the second member of the Collogan family to be inducted into the Hot Springs High School Athletes Hall of Fame, as her father, Gerald, was inducted in the inaugural HOF class for track and cross country in 2016.
UW Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet postponed
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 Banquet and Induction Ceremonies scheduled for September has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be honored at a later date.
The class of 2020 inductees are Jon Cogdill (football and wrestling, 1986-90), Dennis Dreher (special achievement), Brandon Ewing (basketball, 2006-09), Wiles Hallock (administration, 1949-60), Kevin Mannon (track & field, 1998-99), Mike Schenbeck (football, 1985-88) and Tom Wilkinson (football and baseball, 1964-65).
The 28th annual banquet and induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4. A total of 173 individuals and 21 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.
