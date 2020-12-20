 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza Results

Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza Results

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls Open

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood

2nd Place - Abigail Spray of Hot Springs

Round 1

Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 7-0, Fr. over Abigail Spray (Hot Springs) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:06)

Round 2

Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 7-0, Fr. over Abigail Spray (Hot Springs) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:00)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area

2nd Place - Teagan Herrick of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place - Tray Weiss of Custer

4th Place - Corbin Zent of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Gavin Risse of Bennett County High School

6th Place - Charlie Clements of Newell

1st Place Match

Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 3-0, So. over Teagan Herrick (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 9-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:57 (17-2))

3rd Place Match

Tray Weiss (Custer) 9-2, 8th. over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 3-4, Fr. (SV-1 10-8)

5th Place Match

Gavin Risse (Bennett County High School) 7-4, 8th. over Charlie Clements (Newell) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

2nd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area

3rd Place - Brayden Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Leighton Sander of Custer

5th Place - Riley Scott of Custer

6th Place - Cade Costello of Harding County Ranchers

1st Place Match

Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 9-2, 8th. over Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 2-1, 8th. (Fall 5:07)

3rd Place Match

Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 7-1, Fr. over Leighton Sander (Custer) 4-5, 8th. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Riley Scott (Custer) 5-6, 7th. over Cade Costello (Harding County Ranchers) 3-9, So. (Fall 0:21)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - Cade Martian of Harding County Ranchers

3rd Place - Landon Woodward of Custer

4th Place - Mekhi Hayes of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Daniel Valle of Rapid City Central

6th Place - Jace Ciluaga of Hill City

1st Place Match

Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 3-0, Fr. over Cade Martian (Harding County Ranchers) 7-7, Jr. (Fall 0:50)

3rd Place Match

Landon Woodward (Custer) 7-3, So. over Mekhi Hayes (Lead Deadwood) 4-7, Fr. (NC)

5th Place Match

Daniel Valle (Rapid City Central) 3-6, So. over Jace Ciluaga (Hill City) 2-2, So. (NC)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

2nd Place - Pierce Sword of Custer

3rd Place - Jacob Harris of Lead Deadwood

4th Place - Gage Ravellette of Philip Area

5th Place - Westin Edwards of St. Thomas More

6th Place - Jackson Kitterman of Rapid City Stevens

1st Place Match

Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 3-0, Sr. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 2:51)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Harris (Lead Deadwood) 6-7, Sr. over Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 2-2, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Westin Edwards (St. Thomas More) 3-6, Fr. over Jackson Kitterman (Rapid City Stevens) 5-2, So. (NC)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area

2nd Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More

3rd Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead Deadwood

4th Place - Hunter Casey of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Colby Kolda of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

6th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City

1st Place Match

Thane Simons (Philip Area) 3-0, Fr. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 5-4, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Tristen Fierbach (Lead Deadwood) 8-3, Jr. over Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 4:18)

5th Place Match

Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 7-5, 8th. over Hunter Way (Hill City) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell

3rd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City

4th Place - Gunner Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

5th Place - Talon Krolikowski of Bennett County High School

6th Place - Isaac Foster of Lead Deadwood

1st Place Match

Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 3-0, So. over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 3-1, Jr. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Braden Weiss (Hill City) 3-1, Jr. over Gunner Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:52)

5th Place Match

Talon Krolikowski (Bennett County High School) 4-3, 7th. over Isaac Foster (Lead Deadwood) 4-9, Fr. (Fall 2:28)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer

2nd Place - Ryder Rowland of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place - Dillian Wornkey of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place - Kolby Denke of St. Thomas More

5th Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City

6th Place - Quinn Moon of Philip Area

1st Place Match

Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 11-0, So. over Ryder Rowland (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 0:45)

3rd Place Match

Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) 4-2, . over Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 2-6, So. (Fall 4:13)

5th Place Match

Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 1-2, Sr. over Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 2-2, Fr. (NC)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - Parker Noem of Custer

3rd Place - Ty Allen of Bennett County High School

4th Place - Bode Jankord of St. Thomas More

5th Place - Connor Beckman of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Hunter Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

1st Place Match

McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 3-0, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 9-2, Fr. (MD 11-0)

3rd Place Match

Ty Allen (Bennett County High School) 8-4, Jr. over Bode Jankord (St. Thomas More) 1-2, 7th. (Fall 0:21)

5th Place Match

Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens) 2-4, Jr. over Hunter Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 7-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place - Paton Coyle of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place - Sterling Sword of Custer

4th Place - Xavier Wright of Hot Springs

5th Place - Haden Chase Alone of Bennett County High School

6th Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 3-0, Fr. over Paton Coyle (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 6-4, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Sterling Sword (Custer) 7-6, Sr. over Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) 7-8, Jr. (Fall 4:41)

5th Place Match

Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County High School) 9-4, So. over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 0:00)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County High School

3rd Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

4th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Parker Snyder of Philip Area

6th Place - Alan Salinas of Hill City

1st Place Match

Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 12-1, Fr. over Mason Heath (Bennett County High School) 7-4, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 12-1, So. over Cody Rakow (Lead Deadwood) 6-4, Sr. (Fall 2:34)

5th Place Match

Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 2-2, Sr. over Alan Salinas (Hill City) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 2:08)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area

2nd Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs

3rd Place - Ace Hahn of Bennett County High School

4th Place - Cope Williams of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Taylor Tryon of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Maddox Townsend of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 2-0, Sr. over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 10-2, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Ace Hahn (Bennett County High School) 6-4, Jr. over Cope Williams (Lead Deadwood) 4-5, Fr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) 2-5, Jr. over Maddox Townsend (Rapid City Central) 2-5, Fr. (Fall 0:47)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area

2nd Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell

3rd Place - Zayne Severyn of Custer

4th Place - Dylan Webb of Hot Springs

5th Place - Elijah Johnson of Bennett County High School

6th Place - Ayden Schoeberl of Rapid City Stevens

1st Place Match

Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 2-0, Sr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Zayne Severyn (Custer) 8-3, Fr. over Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) 8-4, So. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Elijah Johnson (Bennett County High School) 5-8, Jr. over Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:55)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding County Ranchers

3rd Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City

4th Place - Jed Crisafulli of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Ryder Bailey of Custer

6th Place - Gabe Reeve of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 8-2, Sr. over Grey Gilbert (Harding County Ranchers) 11-3, So. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Tanner Davis (Hill City) 2-1, Jr. over Jed Crisafulli (Rapid City Stevens) 1-4, So. (Fall 0:26)

5th Place Match

Ryder Bailey (Custer) 1-2, Fr. over Gabe Reeve (Rapid City Central) 0-3, 8th. (Fall 0:36)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rathen Bush of Bennett County High School

2nd Place - Madessi Stedman of Hill City

3rd Place - Clancy Adolph of Harding County Ranchers

4th Place - Carter Estes of Lead Deadwood

5th Place - Cante Ohitika Around Him of Rapid City Central

6th Place - Kane Wirkus of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Rathen Bush (Bennett County High School) 8-5, Sr. over Madessi Stedman (Hill City) 2-1, Sr. (DQ)

3rd Place Match

Clancy Adolph (Harding County Ranchers) 2-1, Fr. over Carter Estes (Lead Deadwood) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 4:12)

5th Place Match

Cante Ohitika Around Him (Rapid City Central) 2-3, Fr. over Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 2:57)

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See Moderna's first vaccine batch prepared for shipment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News