Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza Results

Girls Open
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood
2nd Place - Abigail Spray of Hot Springs
Round 1
Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 7-0, Fr. over Abigail Spray (Hot Springs) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:06)
Round 2
Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 7-0, Fr. over Abigail Spray (Hot Springs) 1-5, So. (Fall 1:00)
Round 3
This match has not been wrestled yet.
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
2nd Place - Teagan Herrick of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
3rd Place - Tray Weiss of Custer
4th Place - Corbin Zent of Rapid City Stevens
5th Place - Gavin Risse of Bennett County High School
6th Place - Charlie Clements of Newell
1st Place Match
Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 3-0, So. over Teagan Herrick (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 9-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:57 (17-2))
3rd Place Match
Tray Weiss (Custer) 9-2, 8th. over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 3-4, Fr. (SV-1 10-8)
5th Place Match
Gavin Risse (Bennett County High School) 7-4, 8th. over Charlie Clements (Newell) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
2nd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
3rd Place - Brayden Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens
4th Place - Leighton Sander of Custer
5th Place - Riley Scott of Custer
6th Place - Cade Costello of Harding County Ranchers
1st Place Match
Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 9-2, 8th. over Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 2-1, 8th. (Fall 5:07)
3rd Place Match
Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 7-1, Fr. over Leighton Sander (Custer) 4-5, 8th. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
Riley Scott (Custer) 5-6, 7th. over Cade Costello (Harding County Ranchers) 3-9, So. (Fall 0:21)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
2nd Place - Cade Martian of Harding County Ranchers
3rd Place - Landon Woodward of Custer
4th Place - Mekhi Hayes of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Daniel Valle of Rapid City Central
6th Place - Jace Ciluaga of Hill City
1st Place Match
Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 3-0, Fr. over Cade Martian (Harding County Ranchers) 7-7, Jr. (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match
Landon Woodward (Custer) 7-3, So. over Mekhi Hayes (Lead Deadwood) 4-7, Fr. (NC)
5th Place Match
Daniel Valle (Rapid City Central) 3-6, So. over Jace Ciluaga (Hill City) 2-2, So. (NC)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
2nd Place - Pierce Sword of Custer
3rd Place - Jacob Harris of Lead Deadwood
4th Place - Gage Ravellette of Philip Area
5th Place - Westin Edwards of St. Thomas More
6th Place - Jackson Kitterman of Rapid City Stevens
1st Place Match
Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 3-0, Sr. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 2:51)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Harris (Lead Deadwood) 6-7, Sr. over Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 2-2, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Westin Edwards (St. Thomas More) 3-6, Fr. over Jackson Kitterman (Rapid City Stevens) 5-2, So. (NC)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
2nd Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More
3rd Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead Deadwood
4th Place - Hunter Casey of Rapid City Stevens
5th Place - Colby Kolda of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
6th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City
1st Place Match
Thane Simons (Philip Area) 3-0, Fr. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 5-4, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Tristen Fierbach (Lead Deadwood) 8-3, Jr. over Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 4:18)
5th Place Match
Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 7-5, 8th. over Hunter Way (Hill City) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 2:58)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area
2nd Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell
3rd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
4th Place - Gunner Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
5th Place - Talon Krolikowski of Bennett County High School
6th Place - Isaac Foster of Lead Deadwood
1st Place Match
Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 3-0, So. over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 3-1, Jr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
Braden Weiss (Hill City) 3-1, Jr. over Gunner Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:52)
5th Place Match
Talon Krolikowski (Bennett County High School) 4-3, 7th. over Isaac Foster (Lead Deadwood) 4-9, Fr. (Fall 2:28)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer
2nd Place - Ryder Rowland of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
3rd Place - Dillian Wornkey of Rapid City Stevens
4th Place - Kolby Denke of St. Thomas More
5th Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City
6th Place - Quinn Moon of Philip Area
1st Place Match
Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 11-0, So. over Ryder Rowland (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match
Dillian Wornkey (Rapid City Stevens) 4-2, . over Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 2-6, So. (Fall 4:13)
5th Place Match
Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 1-2, Sr. over Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 2-2, Fr. (NC)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
2nd Place - Parker Noem of Custer
3rd Place - Ty Allen of Bennett County High School
4th Place - Bode Jankord of St. Thomas More
5th Place - Connor Beckman of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Hunter Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
1st Place Match
McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 3-0, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 9-2, Fr. (MD 11-0)
3rd Place Match
Ty Allen (Bennett County High School) 8-4, Jr. over Bode Jankord (St. Thomas More) 1-2, 7th. (Fall 0:21)
5th Place Match
Connor Beckman (Rapid City Stevens) 2-4, Jr. over Hunter Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 7-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
2nd Place - Paton Coyle of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
3rd Place - Sterling Sword of Custer
4th Place - Xavier Wright of Hot Springs
5th Place - Haden Chase Alone of Bennett County High School
6th Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More
1st Place Match
Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 3-0, Fr. over Paton Coyle (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 6-4, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Sterling Sword (Custer) 7-6, Sr. over Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) 7-8, Jr. (Fall 4:41)
5th Place Match
Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County High School) 9-4, So. over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 1-5, Sr. (Fall 0:00)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County High School
3rd Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
4th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Parker Snyder of Philip Area
6th Place - Alan Salinas of Hill City
1st Place Match
Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 12-1, Fr. over Mason Heath (Bennett County High School) 7-4, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 12-1, So. over Cody Rakow (Lead Deadwood) 6-4, Sr. (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match
Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 2-2, Sr. over Alan Salinas (Hill City) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 2:08)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area
2nd Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs
3rd Place - Ace Hahn of Bennett County High School
4th Place - Cope Williams of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Taylor Tryon of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Maddox Townsend of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 2-0, Sr. over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 10-2, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Ace Hahn (Bennett County High School) 6-4, Jr. over Cope Williams (Lead Deadwood) 4-5, Fr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Taylor Tryon (Rapid City Stevens) 2-5, Jr. over Maddox Townsend (Rapid City Central) 2-5, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
2nd Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell
3rd Place - Zayne Severyn of Custer
4th Place - Dylan Webb of Hot Springs
5th Place - Elijah Johnson of Bennett County High School
6th Place - Ayden Schoeberl of Rapid City Stevens
1st Place Match
Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 2-0, Sr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Zayne Severyn (Custer) 8-3, Fr. over Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) 8-4, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Elijah Johnson (Bennett County High School) 5-8, Jr. over Ayden Schoeberl (Rapid City Stevens) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding County Ranchers
3rd Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City
4th Place - Jed Crisafulli of Rapid City Stevens
5th Place - Ryder Bailey of Custer
6th Place - Gabe Reeve of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 8-2, Sr. over Grey Gilbert (Harding County Ranchers) 11-3, So. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Tanner Davis (Hill City) 2-1, Jr. over Jed Crisafulli (Rapid City Stevens) 1-4, So. (Fall 0:26)
5th Place Match
Ryder Bailey (Custer) 1-2, Fr. over Gabe Reeve (Rapid City Central) 0-3, 8th. (Fall 0:36)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rathen Bush of Bennett County High School
2nd Place - Madessi Stedman of Hill City
3rd Place - Clancy Adolph of Harding County Ranchers
4th Place - Carter Estes of Lead Deadwood
5th Place - Cante Ohitika Around Him of Rapid City Central
6th Place - Kane Wirkus of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
Rathen Bush (Bennett County High School) 8-5, Sr. over Madessi Stedman (Hill City) 2-1, Sr. (DQ)
3rd Place Match
Clancy Adolph (Harding County Ranchers) 2-1, Fr. over Carter Estes (Lead Deadwood) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 4:12)
5th Place Match
Cante Ohitika Around Him (Rapid City Central) 2-3, Fr. over Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) 2-10, Fr. (Fall 2:57)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!