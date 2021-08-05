Hot Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Indian Roadmaster was westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson. The Indian Roadmaster then went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keith Schroeder, the 63-year-old driver of the Indian Roadmaster, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Ray Hatcher of Independence, Missouri, the 60-year-old driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

The third driver, 69-year-old James Keenan of Barbeton, Ohio, was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0