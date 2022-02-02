Hot Springs native Jamie Olsen claims barrel racing opening round at Rodeo Rapid City

A Texas woman returned to her roots on Wednesday, and did so in impressive fashion as Jamie Olsen, a Hot Springs native, recorded the fastest time in Wednesday morning’s opening round of barrel racing at Summit Arena.

A latecomer to the professional ranks, a rookie at age 36, Olsen’s 13.22-second spin through the barrels aboard JoJo, a six-year-old filly, topped the 13.29-second run of two-time Nationals Finals Rodeo qualifier Jessie Telford. Abby Phillips (Marshall, TX) and Nikki Hansen (Dickinson, ND) shared third spot after the opening round (13.34).

“I didn’t have a lot of expectations. I just went in there and was hoping to do my best,” Olsen said. “I thought the ground was great, and my horse handled the small pen really well so I liked the setup and my horse, obviously liked it, too. I’m just happy to be here and happy to do it for sure.”

Olsen’s trip from Hot Springs to a potential high finish a few miles up the road in Rodeo Rapid City has come about in roundabout fashion.

“I grew up in Hot Springs,” said Olsen who has a nursing degree (and a masters as well) and is currently, a nurse practitioner. “My mom was a veterinarian there. Then, my husband and I moved to Dupree and ranched with his parents. And then we just got tired of the snow, and he said I know where there is a place where it doesn’t snow a lot, so we went to Texas about ten years ago.”

In addition to pursuing advanced degrees while in the heart of rodeo (Brock, Texas), Olsen continued to dabble in barrel racing. Eventually the dabble turned into a further commitment.

“I’ve never had my rookie card, and I just decided it wasn’t worth waiting any longer and to go for it when my horse was so nice,” Olsen said. “I’ve been pretty much traveling around Texas and Louisiana so far and doing fairly well. Mainly at the small stuff since I haven’t been able to get into the bigger rodeos. So, I’ve been trying to hit as many as I can and get enough money to qualify for the big ones.”

A big paycheck in Rapid city would be a big step toward making that happen.

A couple of other South Dakotans, both with impressive WPRA and NFR credentials, were in the Wednesday morning slack as well.

Buffalo’s Jessica Routier, a four-time NFR qualifier had the fifth quickest time of the day (13.37), an effort Routier admitted was made in a somewhat conservative manner.

“We’ve hit a couple barrels this winter so I was really careful not to hit them. And that’s why we might have been a little wide on barrels, but I’m happy with the run,” said Routier, a Buffalo area rancher with husband Riley and their five children.

With extensive family happenings, the decision toward making a full-time commitment in search of a fifth consecutive trip to the NFR remains up in the air.

“We went to Denver and made the progressive round but didn’t win any money there and made a little money in Fort Worth so we will do the same as in the past,” Routier said. “Take it week by week and see how it’s going. And, if we can make it work, we will make it work.”

Lisa Lockhart, an Oelrichs, South Dakota woman who has made the NFR thing work for 14 consecutive seasons, placed seventh in the round with a 13.41-second time.

Despite a placement perhaps lower than wished, Lockhart indicated satisfaction with the run aboard Levee, a upcoming six-year-old, that Lockhart is slowly working into her barrel racing rotation.

“We will take it though there is always room for improvement. We missed our first barrel a little bit and crowded the second one, but we turned all three barrels and left them all standing,” Lockhart said with a grin.

Another Louie perhaps (an award-winning gelding that first carried Lockhart to the NFR)?

“Levee is new to the rodeo scene, and we are getting accustomed to each other,” Lockhart said. “And this is so early on, we have no idea whether he will be anything close to be good enough or not so we will just see what happens.”

Rodeo Rapid City serves up a double dose of PRCA rodeo action on Thursday. Team roping slack is slated for 8:30 a.m. (free admission), and chutes open on the first evening performance of PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Freestyle bullfighting follow the rodeo action.

