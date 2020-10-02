Hot Springs says goodbye to its 'Can Man'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He lived three miles out of town. He’d push his bike into town just about every day. He loaded his bike with cans as much as he could and pushed it back home. He was out on the road quite a lot. People looked out for him,” Bob said. “He liked to talk to people.”

Bob and Roger took the bags of cans to Ace Steel & Recycling to sell. Bob chuckled while recalling a trip in which one can fell out and began rolling through the parking lot. Roger chased it down, determined not to lose even one can.

“We were up at Ace Recycling and we were unloading the truck and I think he had about one ton or one ton and a half. He had thousands of cans in the truck, but he went after that one can,” Bob said.

Though Bob said he often cautioned Roger about the dangers of being out with his bike, Roger would not be dissuaded from going out in all kinds of weather to gather cans.

“He’d say, ‘People are saving these cans for me. I have to get them,” Bob said.

Roger did take breaks from can collecting to travel. He had visited Europe and enjoyed trips to California to see his older brother, Jim, who died in 2010.

Bob said Roger was home — likely picking up his mail — when he was struck by a vehicle and died Monday.