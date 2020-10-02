Hot Springs says goodbye to its 'Can Man'

Roger Klein found his calling in life collecting and recycling cans.
When the 82-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a car, the community of Hot Springs lost a friend that residents knew affectionately as the “Can Man.”
Roger spent most of his life in Hot Springs.
His parents, Edward and Gweneth Klein, moved with their sons Jim, Roger and Bob to Hot Springs in October 1945. Roger went to school in Hot Springs and worked in his parents’ motel, said his younger brother, Bob Klein.
When his parents sold the motel and retired in 1975, Roger retired and started what would become his lifelong avocation of gathering cans. It was a hobby that also became a community service.
“He had to have something to do, so he got intrigued with selling cans and donating to different organizations over the years,” Bob said. “He’s been at this for 40-some years.”
“He started gradually picking up cans. It’s something he liked to do. He picked them out of road ditches, and people saved them for him. They’d hang bags of cans on their fences or leave them for him,” Bob said. “He did it all the time. That’s all he had on his mind a lot of the time. It was just part of his life.”
Most people in Hot Springs knew Roger, who was nominated for Citizen of the Year several years ago, according to the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.
“He lived three miles out of town. He’d push his bike into town just about every day. He loaded his bike with cans as much as he could and pushed it back home. He was out on the road quite a lot. People looked out for him,” Bob said. “He liked to talk to people.”
Bob and Roger took the bags of cans to Ace Steel & Recycling to sell. Bob chuckled while recalling a trip in which one can fell out and began rolling through the parking lot. Roger chased it down, determined not to lose even one can.
“We were up at Ace Recycling and we were unloading the truck and I think he had about one ton or one ton and a half. He had thousands of cans in the truck, but he went after that one can,” Bob said.
Though Bob said he often cautioned Roger about the dangers of being out with his bike, Roger would not be dissuaded from going out in all kinds of weather to gather cans.
“He’d say, ‘People are saving these cans for me. I have to get them,” Bob said.
Roger did take breaks from can collecting to travel. He had visited Europe and enjoyed trips to California to see his older brother, Jim, who died in 2010.
Bob said Roger was home — likely picking up his mail — when he was struck by a vehicle and died Monday.
“I don’t probably think he knew what hit him, which is good if it had to happen,” Bob said.
Roger's committal service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.
“A lot of people are going to miss him,” Bob said. “Every time you go down the road, you expect to see him.”
