Hot Springs woman dies in Brown County crash

A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.

Darlene Leigh, a 79-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The female driver and two other female passengers, all from California, were injured in the crash. All four occupants were wearing seatbelts.