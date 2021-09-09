Hot Springs woman dies in Saturday motorcycle crash

A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday night northeast of Hot Springs, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Deanna Elmquist, 50, died after being thrown from her 2020 Harley-Davidson Glide motorcycle after striking a deer and being thrown into another lane, where she was then struck by a 2019 Honda Pilot that could not avoid hitting her.

The crash occurred at 10:58 p.m. about 12 miles north of Hot Springs on South Dakota State Highway 79.

Elmquist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges are pending against Darryl Anderson of Gillette, WY., 70, the driver of the Honda. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

