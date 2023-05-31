Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For 33-year-old Elana Montgomery, her house in Rapid City is about more than just having a yard for her two children and three nephews or the space to fulfill her goal of having a garden.

The blue four-bedroom, two-bath home she bought this month with the help of Black Hills Habitat for Humanity's homeowner program is located in the Sioux Addition — a neighborhood intertwined with her family history, Rapid City’s history, and the history of Native Americans trying to make a home in the city.

"This is actually our community, originally where we are from," said Montgomery, a community health representative with the Oglala Sioux Tribe who was born in Rapid City.

The 33-year-old is the new owner of a home on Mall Drive through the help of the non-profit, which provides homes at market value with payments of 30% of someone's income.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, fall within an income range, and put in 250 hours of "sweat equity." Black Hills Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Services Administrator, Amanda Mowry, explained sweat equity can be working on the home someone is going to live in, working on other homes or attending education programs.

"She's very smart, driven. She's an amazing caregiver," Mowry said of Montgomery. "She comes from a long line of strong women and housing advocates."

The Sioux Addition is a Rapid City neighborhood with a history tied in with that of boarding schools, racism, and the efforts to improve conditions for Native Americans in the city — a task Montgomery's great grandmother Cecilia Montgomery dedicated herself to.

The city established the Sioux Addition in the 1950s to relocate Native Americans living along Rapid Creek and in communities on the grounds surrounding the Rapid City Indian Boarding School in west Rapid City — a site that evolved to the current day Oyate Health Center.

In 1898, the Bureau of Indian Affairs founded the boarding school located on 1,200 acres on the west side of the city. The goal of the school, and others across the country, was to erase the language and culture of Native American children.

According to researchers who held a presentation in 2017 about the history of the boarding school, families moved to be closer to their children.

The site became the Sioux Sanitorium in 1938, a hospital to treat Native Americans with tuberculosis. This also prompted migrations to the city.

The camp at 12th and Omaha Streets along Rapid Creek, according to a 1971 Journal article, housed Native Americans working for the Warren Lamb Lumber Company. Cecilia Montgomery, Elena Montgomery's great-grandmother, lived in the camp after World War II.

She's quoted in the Journal over 50 years ago saying, "Then it got so there were so many Indians down there that the city started looking into the health part of it."

There were about eight to 10 houses for the "steady workers." Everyone else lived in tents. The camp featured outdoor toilets, but lacked clean water and electricity.

Around the same time the camp was condemned, the Sioux Sanitorium was broken up among the Rapid City school district, the South Dakota National Guard, and local churches. The Native American communities there and along the creek had to move north of the city.

The city created the Sioux Addition, "20 acres of alfalfa field about a mile north of the city limits along the west side of Haines Avenue," as described by a 1978 Journal article.

The late Montgomery — who died at 99 after a life spanning from 1910 to 2010 — moved to the Sioux Addition in 1951. She said there were field mice and "rattlesnakes galore."

The neighborhood is much different now. Montgomery's yard is filled with green grass, and trees bloom along the sidewalks with a view of the hills to the west.

The change is partially thanks to Cecilia Montgomery, who spearheaded efforts for the city to provide utilities in the Sioux Addition. Electricity was established in the mid-1950s.

Other utilities, like water, sewer and garbage, weren't established until the next decade after the founding of the Lakota Water and Sewer Sanitary District in 1966. Cecilia was the first chairman of the district.

Cecilia was one of the first residents of Lakota Homes, a low-income housing development for Native Americans near the Sioux Addition. She worked with various community groups focused on improving the area.

Now, over a decade after her great-grandmother passed and over 70 years since the rattlesnake-filled alfalfa field became a neighborhood, Elena Montgomery pointed through her kitchen window.

"My (other) great-grandmother lives on Sitting Bull Street, and then my grandma lives across the street from her house. And then my mom... she lives on Crazy Horse Street," Montgomery said, adding her brother as well as her grandmother's sister all live in the neighborhood.

"It's a huge significant meaning for us to be here," she said. "It somehow was meant to be."