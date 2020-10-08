How long does it take to investigate a fatal crash in South Dakota?

That nearly four weeks have passed without the closing of the investigation is evidence that the Highway Patrol is doing its due diligence, Mangan told the Argus Leader this week.

"The Highway Patrol does comprehensive investigations on all crashes," he said. "This is not different."

Generally, the Highway Patrol aims to finish all fatal crash investigations within 30 days, but that varies with each case depending on the number of variables that need reviewed, Mangan said. The number of people that need to be interviewed, toxicology and autopsy reports and geographic location of an incident all factor into how soon authorities close the book on investigations, he said.

Based on public crash reports, investigators have finalized reports on just three of the 13 fatal crashes that took place in the state between Aug. 29 and Sept. 20. The crash that killed Boever is among those without a final report.

Relying on the assistance of out-of-state investigators from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a private forensics firm from Wyoming are also a piece of the Ravnsborg case, Mangan noted.

"No crash is typical," he said. "All of these are different in some way, shape or form. "It's the Highway Patrol's desire to do them right and to investigate them to the fullest."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1