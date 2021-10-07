When Dalton Wademan took over the Spearfish football team, the program had lost 13 games in a row dating back two seasons and was several months removed from an infamous 103-0 loss in its final game of the previous year.

Ahead of Week 1 this season, to make matters worse, the Spartans, having extended their skid to 22 games, lost their starting quarterback to a broken collarbone in a preseason jamboree game, and was out for the year.

Wademan didn’t fret, however.

“It was a next-guy-up mentality,” he said. “We sat down as a coaching staff and decided which direction we wanted to go, and the kids responded really well. We just kept riding from there.”

Spearfish continued to lose, dropping its first three games and being outscored 120-16 in the process. It looked as though the Black Hills squad would endure another winless season.

But on an unsuspecting evening last month at Woodle Field, South Dakotans took notice when the Spartans got both sides of the ball working and held a 21-7 halftime lead over Sturgis. The Scoopers made their push in the second, but Spearfish, aided by a handful of gutsy calls by their head coach, came through in the end with a 21-19 win to snap a 25-game losing streak, the longest in the state.

“It was awesome for our kids. It was awesome for our student body,” Wademan said. “Our kids, who have been fighting and working so hard to do everything that we’ve asked them to, it was a verifying win for us.”

In the weeks since that game, having gotten a taste of victory, the Spartans dominated Custer 30-0 and were oh so close to a win over St. Thomas More, losing to the historically successful Cavaliers 22-21 in overtime.

It’s been a turnaround season nonetheless for Spearfish, which at 2-4 has a chance to finish its campaign outside the bottom of Class 11AA.

WADEMAN’S WELCOME

At Thursday evening’s practice on the grass field behind Spearfish High School, the Spartans ran through their plays and executed simulated situations in their standard walkthrough ahead of Friday's clash with Douglas in Box Elder.

Despite the routineness of it all, Wademan kept the practice up-tempo, switching out offenses and defenses, scout teams and special team units, all within a moment’s notice. At one point, he gathered nearly his entire squad around his kicker and forced him to convert a point-after try among screams and hollers, replicating a possible late-game scenario. The kicker made it.

It’s the type of mentality the Black Hills State alumnus has inserted into the program over the last two years, forcing players to work hard and be held accountable.

“We came in wanting to change the culture,” said Wademan, a Grand Island, Nebraska native, of he and his staff. “We were going to out-work everybody and continue to do everything we do. Outworking everybody in practice, outworking everybody in the weight room, outworking all of our opponents in the classroom, all that stuff built into our culture.”

Wademan had to wait for that adjustment to pay off. In his inaugural season in 2020, Spearfish lost all nine of its games and was outscored by average of 49-8. But through the struggles, he wanted to relay to his players that shouldering loss after loss wasn’t acceptable, according to senior wide receiver and defensive back Peyton Millis.

“Our mindset has changed a lot. In the past we would just be O.K. with losing, and we’d just take (each week) as another game we have to go play,” Millis said. “But Coach Wademan has been telling us the most important game of our lives is the next one, so we can’t be looking too far ahead.”

This season, that mentality finally came to fruition.

THE TURNAROUND

The Spartans, armed with a season-long theme of an unbreakable brotherhood, snapped their 25-game losing streak Sept. 17 and got a sense of what victory tasted like, following it up with a shutout win over Custer and a near-win over St. Thomas More.

That brotherhood, the camaraderie, is a piece of the puzzle senior lineman Pierce Miller said has guided the team.

“As brothers we’ve been fighting really well. I think we’ve been really tough. We’ve stuck our noses into plays and increased our strength as a team,” Miller said. Hard work has been instilled in every single one of our guys, and each person really wants to keep going.”

To fill their gap at quarterback following the injury to their main signal-caller, the Spartans searched around and eventually found junior Jaden Guthmiller, who was serving as a starting wide receiver, to lead their offense.

“We knew we were short on quarterbacks, so we started practicing and putting guys in, seeing who could do it,” Guthmiller said. There was a lot going on. I wasn’t used to it. Going from wide receiver to quarterback, having one job to knowing everyone’s job was a big change.”

Guthmiller learned what he needed to and handled the pressure in the Sturgis game, completing 14 of 20 passes, one of which went for a touchdown, for 168 yards and picked up 45 with his feet. He’s remained the starter since.

“I just counted on the guys next to me doing their job and everybody coming out and giving it their all, playing until that final whistle in the end,” he said. “Everybody’s a lot more confident. Everybody comes out and plays every day in practice, and practices hard. It’s really changed the morale around here.”

BUY-IN FOR NOW, AND FOR LATER

Wademan said he’s seen significant growth in his program since the start of his tenure. His graduating class a season ago helped set the tone for where he wanted it to be, and his current squad has carried it into this season.

He’s also seen his roster grow since 2020, nearly doubling in size from around 30 to more than 60.

“These guys have bought in awesomely,” he said. “Our senior class last year set our foundation. They bought in as a group, they bought into everything we came in with and the seniors this year have taken it from last year and run with it.”

Wademan still has plenty of youth for the future, nearly two dozen juniors and sophomores, so the work continues. Following Thursday’s walkthrough he ended practice by describing the road game against Douglas as “a business trip.”

“We’ve just got to keep coming out every day hungry. We talk a lot about having to come out with the same hunger that we had when we were on the losing streak,” he said. “Winning’s fun and when we work hard, winning comes.”

Guthmiller said the Spearfish football program is in good hands.

“There’s a lot of big things to come,” he said. “We’re still pretty young, but I think we’re going to do great things here in the future.”

