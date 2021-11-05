Howard pulls way from Wall in second half

After finishing the regular season with an undefeated record and cruising in the first round of the playoffs, the Wall high school football team had a chance to make the Class 9A title game with a win over Howard.

The Tigers were able to hold off the Eagles in the fourth quarter on their way to earning a 21-17 victory Friday night in Howard.

“It came down to a few plays one way or the other and it didn’t go our way,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “It was a tough game and I am super proud of these guys, but what a heartbreaker.”

The Eagles gained the early advantage on a 36-yard field goal on the team’s opening possession.

After the early score for Wall, the stadium lights went out, causing a 50-minute delay.

Once the power returned, the Eagles were right back on track as they blocked a punt and after a long pass, scored on a 1-yard run from Cedar Amiotte.

On their next possession, the Tigers answered with a short touchdown run from John Callies.

Howard built off that momentum with 44 seconds left in the first half and gained its first lead of the game at 14-10 on a 24-yard touchdown run from quarterback Taiden Hoyer.

With 22 seconds remaining in the first half, the Eagles had an answer of their own and regained their lead on a trick play when Amiotte took a pitch and found Rylan McDonnell on a 74-yard halfback pass.

The Tigers regained the advantage with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter on a 15-yard run from Karsyn Feldhaus.

The Eagles’ defense stopped Howard from finding the endzone again late in the game but couldn’t answer on the offensive end as the Tigers pulled away and punched their ticket to the state title game.

“In the second half, we just had a hard time getting it going offensively,” Heathershaw added. “We had our chances but sometimes that is just what happens. We execute a couple more plays, we’re looking at a state championship possibility. One play, one inch different and that may be a different football game.”

While the Eagles (10-1) had a tough second half and the loss has left an initial sting, Heathershaw knows the team can work to get back to where they were today and where they want to be in the future.

“That is one that will hurt for a little while, but we will continue to work, and we will continue to be a family.

You will see the Wall Eagles again; we will be back.”

